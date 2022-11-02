Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to invest $10M over next five years to complete the Lawrence Loop
The paved trail known as the Lawrence Loop — which goes past Clinton Lake, the Kansas River, and the wetlands on its route around the city — is nearing completion, with only four segments left to construct. The city has been adding segments to the loop, which will...
Police: Driver, 3 Kan. restaurant customers injured after crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Lawrence. An SUV crashed into The Big Mill, 900 Mississippi street, according to Lawrence Police. The driver was critically injured and three customers were hurt but not seriously. The building is no longer structurally sound. Police...
LJWORLD
Lawrence police chief tells department there is no ‘hands off’ policy with homeless; memo spells out issues related to camping, trespassing
Lawrence’s police chief has sent out a department memo making it clear that police officers aren’t expected to have a “hands off” approach with the homeless, and he provided guidelines on when to issue citations or make arrests. The issue has gained new attention as business...
City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
1 dead in multi-vehicle overnight crash on I-470
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 470 near Blue Ridge early Saturday morning.
bluevalleypost.com
Cost of new Overland Park Arboretum visitor center going up due to inflation
As construction of the new visitors center at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens continues, the city could increase the project’s overall budget. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park Community Development Committee unanimously recommended approval of a $320,000 budget increase for the project, known as the LongHouse Visitor Center, at the arboretum near 179th Street and Antioch Road.
lawrencekstimes.com
John Brown’s Underground is proposing a change to Lawrence city codes on downtown liquor sales. The bar’s survival depends on it
John Brown’s Underground, a speakeasy-inspired craft cocktail lounge in downtown Lawrence, has made a creative addition to the local bar scene since it opened in 2014. But a city code that was designed to limit liquor sales downtown is now threatening the business’s future. This rule requires establishments...
KMBC.com
One killed in early morning crash on I-470
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on I-470 in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say a Dodge pickup truck was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-470 at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday when it hit a semi head-on near the Blue Ridge Road exit.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best breakfast in Johnson County 🍳
This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite breakfast restaurants. So, with that being said, let’s get into this week’s list!. Our first and one of the most popular nominations for this week’s 5 to Try is Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa. This Johnson County...
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
KVOE
Fire near Lebo under investigation
Details are pending after a reported structure fire in southwest Osage County on Thursday. Fire units from Lebo, Reading and Osage County responded to the 6600 block of West 341st, about three miles northeast of Lebo, early Thursday afternoon. The early indications are a welder was on fire inside a barn. Osage County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis says the fire was put out quickly.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police detective involved in crash had 3 times the legal limit of alcohol, refused all sobriety tests, affidavit says
A Lawrence police detective who was involved in a car crash had a blood alcohol content that was more than three times the legal limit and refused all sobriety tests afterward, according to the arrest affidavit in his case. The detective, Adam Welch, 38, of Lawrence, has been charged in...
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
Overland Park considers equipping police with Narcan
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —The City of Overland Park is considering a new plan to curb opioid related deaths in the community. Wednesday the Overland Park Public Safety Committee will consider a proposal that would allow Overland Park police officers to carry the overdose reversal drug Narcan. According to a recent analysis by the Kansas Department […]
Lawrence police warn against ‘Felony Lane Gang’
Lawrence Police warn the public about recent car break-ins to steal credit, debit cars that may be committed by the Felony Lane Gang.
KCTV 5
One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
WIBW
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating an aggravated battery on Saturday afternoon after they were dispatched to a local hospital where an adult male was dropped off with a gunshot wound. According to TPD, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, officers were also dispatched to...
Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
LJWORLD
Several people arrested after attack on off-duty Lawrence police officer; he was allegedly hit in the head with a crowbar
Four people were arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of aggravated robbery — and one of them on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder — in an incident that injured an off-duty Lawrence police officer. The spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, Laura McCabe, told the Journal-World that police...
