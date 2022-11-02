ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays Post

Police: Driver, 3 Kan. restaurant customers injured after crash

DOUGLAS COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Lawrence. An SUV crashed into The Big Mill, 900 Mississippi street, according to Lawrence Police. The driver was critically injured and three customers were hurt but not seriously. The building is no longer structurally sound. Police...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Cost of new Overland Park Arboretum visitor center going up due to inflation

As construction of the new visitors center at the Overland Park Arboretum & Botanical Gardens continues, the city could increase the project’s overall budget. Driving the news: On Wednesday, the Overland Park Community Development Committee unanimously recommended approval of a $320,000 budget increase for the project, known as the LongHouse Visitor Center, at the arboretum near 179th Street and Antioch Road.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

One killed in early morning crash on I-470

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on I-470 in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say a Dodge pickup truck was driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-470 at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday when it hit a semi head-on near the Blue Ridge Road exit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Fire near Lebo under investigation

Details are pending after a reported structure fire in southwest Osage County on Thursday. Fire units from Lebo, Reading and Osage County responded to the 6600 block of West 341st, about three miles northeast of Lebo, early Thursday afternoon. The early indications are a welder was on fire inside a barn. Osage County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis says the fire was put out quickly.
LEBO, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

Overland Park considers equipping police with Narcan

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —The City of Overland Park is considering a new plan to curb opioid related deaths in the community.  Wednesday the Overland Park Public Safety Committee will consider a proposal that would allow Overland Park police officers to carry the overdose reversal drug Narcan.  According to a recent analysis by the Kansas Department […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

One person dead in single-vehicle crash on Donahoo Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated a driver died Wednesday night after being involved in a crash. According to a crash report, a vehicle drove down an embankment in the 6700 block of Donahoo Road just before midnight and caught fire. When first responders...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KSNT News

Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
TOPEKA, KS

