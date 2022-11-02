Read full article on original website
Large marijuana operation busted by state agents, deputies in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A large marijuana operation was busted by state agents and deputies in Noble County. KOCO 5 has told you about the ongoing effort to crack down on illegal operations in Oklahoma. The state said these grows hurt legitimate businesses that follow the rules. State agents...
Edmond neighborhood concerned after a group of burglars allegedly broke into multiple cars
A Northwest Edmond neighborhood is on edge after a group of burglars broke into a series of cars.
Homicide trial ordered in head-on collision on Highway 177 north of Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 20-year-old Stillwater man accused of drunk driving in a fatal head-on collision on Highway 177 three miles north of Stillwater at 3:19 am on Feb. 20 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree manslaughter charge at the close of a preliminary hearing last week.
Nephew arrested after uncle found dead at rural Cleveland Co. home
A Cleveland County man is locked up Thursday after he was accused of killing his uncle. However, right now, what led up to the killing is a mystery.
NCSO seizes, destroys over 16,000 marijuana plants in execution of warrant in Billings
On Monday, Oct. 31 the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, with the partnership of Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and other agencies, executed a search warrant in Billings at the old Rush Metals building that resulted in the seizure and destroying of over 16,000 marijuana plants. NCSO received information referencing illegal activity at the marijuana grow facility at that location. After obtaining a…
Oklahoma County Jail Trust to consider firing Jail administrator
The Oklahoma County Jail Trust will consider firing Oklahoma County Jail administrator Greg Williams in their next meeting. The post Oklahoma County Jail Trust to consider firing Jail administrator appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody. This...
LCPD, GPD find two teens missing from Oklahoma
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) worked to find two run-away teens from Oklahoma on Thursday. The female cousins, 13-year-old Sagen and 15-year-old Persia, had stolen their grandmother’s car and left Oklahoma City on Oct. 28, according to an LCPD press release. The family notified law enforcement, and after a delay, officials listed the girls as missing on Oct. 30 and were able to ping the girls’ cell phone to see they were headed south.
1 Injured In SW OKC Stabbing; Authorities Searching For Suspect
One person was injured in a stabbing early Friday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according authorities. Police said the incident happened at around 1 a.m. near Southwest 48th Street and North Walker Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said this happened after a fight broke out at a party, but it is...
OKCPD: 2019 murder suspect arrested in Georgia
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man wanted in connection to a 2019 murder was arrested Nov. 4 by U.S. Marshals in Atlanta, Georgia.
Cleveland County Deputy Cleans Up Illegally Dumped Trash
Nines tons and counting: A Cleveland County deputy is taking it upon himself to clean up illegally dumped trash while catching the people responsible. Deputy Don Hudgins noticed in March that trash was piling up on a field near Interstate 35 and State Highway 9 in the southwest Norman area, said Hunter McKee, public information officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As the months passed, Hudgins saw more and more trash accumulating on that land, which is private property.
Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday in connection with his uncle's murder. Oklahoma City police said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday in rural Cleveland County, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in his front yard. Police said they believe Clark's nephew, who...
Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
Police: Man arrested for killing victim in Oklahoma City
Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with another man's death.
Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
Glencoe man gets 12-year prison term for methamphetamine possession
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Glencoe man has been given a 12-year prison term for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, which was found in his van last August in a Stillwater parking lot after a police K-9 indicated the presence of a drug in the vehicle. Sammy Lee Ledford,...
Norman Public Schools experiencing malicious ransomware attack
Norman Public Schools is currently experiencing a malicious ransomware attack.
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
Man Accused Of Deadly Hit-And-Run Arrested In Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a man wanted in connection to a deadly crash is now in custody. Police Say Jeffry Hill hit and killed a woman Tuesday morning before fleeing the scene. Officers say Hill turned himself in before being taken to the hospital for injuries.
Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after his uncle was found dead outside a southeastern Oklahoma City home. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive, near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. A person reported that a family member told them he had killed his uncle.
