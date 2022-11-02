ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
pdjnews.com

NCSO seizes, destroys over 16,000 marijuana plants in execution of warrant in Billings

On Monday, Oct. 31 the Noble County Sheriff’s Office, with the partnership of Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and other agencies, executed a search warrant in Billings at the old Rush Metals building that resulted in the seizure and destroying of over 16,000 marijuana plants. NCSO received information referencing illegal activity at the marijuana grow facility at that location. After obtaining a…
BILLINGS, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Shot In Downtown Oklahoma City

A man was shot Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near West California Avenue and Shartel Avenue. The victim was transported by EMSA to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they have identified a suspect and are working to get them in custody. This...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD, GPD find two teens missing from Oklahoma

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) worked to find two run-away teens from Oklahoma on Thursday. The female cousins, 13-year-old Sagen and 15-year-old Persia, had stolen their grandmother’s car and left Oklahoma City on Oct. 28, according to an LCPD press release. The family notified law enforcement, and after a delay, officials listed the girls as missing on Oct. 30 and were able to ping the girls’ cell phone to see they were headed south.
LAKE CITY, FL
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Cleveland County Deputy Cleans Up Illegally Dumped Trash

Nines tons and counting: A Cleveland County deputy is taking it upon himself to clean up illegally dumped trash while catching the people responsible. Deputy Don Hudgins noticed in March that trash was piling up on a field near Interstate 35 and State Highway 9 in the southwest Norman area, said Hunter McKee, public information officer for the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office. As the months passed, Hudgins saw more and more trash accumulating on that land, which is private property.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City man is arrested in connection with uncle's murder

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City man was arrested Thursday in connection with his uncle's murder. Oklahoma City police said when they arrived at the scene Wednesday in rural Cleveland County, they found 67-year-old Randel Clark dead in his front yard. Police said they believe Clark's nephew, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Three people arrested after deputies find illegal dump site in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Three people were arrested in connection with an illegal dumping site in Norman. A Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy found private property that was turned into a dumping ground for some county residents. The deputy said he hauled off more than nine tons of trash over the...
NORMAN, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for Ponca City woman accused of exploiting disabled adults

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Yamora Nasha Denson, 38, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Denson is facing a felony charge exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult after two felony convictions. Ponca City police report that detectives are investigating unauthorized transactions made on...
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Glencoe man gets 12-year prison term for methamphetamine possession

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Glencoe man has been given a 12-year prison term for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, which was found in his van last August in a Stillwater parking lot after a police K-9 indicated the presence of a drug in the vehicle. Sammy Lee Ledford,...
GLENCOE, OK
KOCO

More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Man arrested after uncle found dead outside Oklahoma City home, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 36-year-old man after his uncle was found dead outside a southeastern Oklahoma City home. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 11000 block of Squirmy Drive, near Southeast 104th Street and South Peebly Road. A person reported that a family member told them he had killed his uncle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy