Mahtomedi girls soccer defeats familiar foe in Benilde-St. Margaret's to reach Class 2A state final

The No. 1-seed Mahtomedi Zephyrs defeated the No. 4-seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s Red Knights 2-0 in the Class 2A semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Zephyrs (18-2) scored the first goal of the game in the 38th minute on a corner kick. Anabel Hillstrom crossed the ball to the far post and it connected with Katelyn Beulke. She headed it toward the Red Knights' goalkeeper, who could not corral it, and the ball fell to Aynsley Ulschmid to kick into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

“Going through the whole half without giving them a goal, and then getting one goal with two minutes left, that crushed a lot of people because you work so hard the whole half, and to let them get one stupid goal at the end,” Kayla Smart said. “We just needed to keep our heads up.”

The Red Knights (14-4-2) started the second half by putting some pressure on Mahtomedi.

“I’d say we got back on our heels,” Mahtomedi head coach Dave Wald said. “It was a little passive.”

But Mahtomedi regained control of the game, and in the 44th minute, Hillstrom won the ball in the box, just a few yards in front of the goal, and she scored.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to score a goal in [U.S. Bank Stadium],” Hillstrom said. “My whole family is up in the stands. To have my teammates come and hug me right after and celebrated with me, it’s just the best feeling.”

Mahtomedi and Benilde-St. Margaret’s are familiar foes. They played to a 1-0 Mahtomedi win in September, and the Zephyrs defeated the Red Knights in the state final last season.

“When we play each other it’s always a tough game,” Benilde-St. Margaret’s head coach Scott Helling-Christy said. “It’s always a battle. I would like to be on the other end of it one of the times. These girls are very good players. They can play with anybody.”

Mahtomedi will play the winner of No. 2-seed Holy Angels and No. 3-seed Mankato East in the Class 2A state final on November 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.