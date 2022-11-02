Read full article on original website
Mental Health Coach, Elease A. Wiggins, Creates Program For Moms Experiencing Burnout, Who Are Seeking Clarity Without Judgement
ReAwaken Your Light is a 7-week boot camp designed for Moms who are unmotivated, experiencing burnout, and in need of support to achieve their goals. November 4, 2022 – Elease A. Wiggins is delighted to announce the launch of a new program, created specifically for Moms who want relief and clarity without judgment. Titled ReAwaken Your Light, the new program is a 7-week boot camp, structured for to provide Moms experiencing burnout with personalized resources and support to achieve their goals.
Airea introduces new crystal-infused sleep spray for a better night sleep
Airea is a collection of natural, crystal-infused sprays. Their name comes from the term energy field, as the aura is professed to be an essential part of human beings and animals. It is believed that mental, emotional, and spiritual levels join to form a colorful energy field around one’s body, and aura results.
A Personal Branding Service “Pivot” Rising With Catalina Valentino As The Influencer And Role Model
Pivot is a company specializing in maximizing the brand power of CEOs, celebrities, and politicians with time-saving methods. As the world evolves, more people are starting new businesses. Still, to stand out from the competition, one has to be unique and maximize their brand value which will help in generating leads to generate revenue and attract more clients. Pivot is a personal branding service that builds a reputation for clients to position them as experts and a person of influence in their respective industries to help them expand their businesses.
The Stork Nest Offers Quality Baby Play Mats in Australia
The Stork Nest, a customer-driven baby products store, offers quality baby play mats in Australia. Through quality and appropriate products, mothers can take care of their babies without any difficulties. With the help of customer-focused baby stores such as The Stork Nest, parents can be sure to find the products they need to efficiently handle their caregiving responsibilities. The Stork Nest is a trusted online baby store providing quality products for babies and toddlers. The baby store offers these products in different sizes, colours, brands, and designs. They are committed to providing parents with all the products required to keep their babies comfortable and happy. Their products are also sourced from reputable and quality-driven brands, as they always want to provide their customers with the best products. Some of their products include tummy time toys, plush toys, nursing & maternity pillows, Bath toys, skincare, hip packs, kids’ face masks, luggage, safety harness, Bento boxes, food storage, Beabababycook, snack cups, and baby carriers.
The Author Coach, Ann Mclndoo, is launching the long-awaited “Author’s 21 Day Challenge”
So You Want To Write is one of the fastest-growing companies, founded by highly sought after author’s coach, Ann Mclndoo. Her work includes producing 1,637 manuscripts, dozens of Amazon Bestsellers, 9 movies and revenue generating products for new authors. Ann Mclndoo has now created an “Author’s 21 Day Challenge” program.
Certa Hosting offers reliable, secure, and feature-rich cPanel Web Hosting solutions
Certa Hosting provides web hosting services and expands its business with new technology organically. Certa Hosting is a web hosting services provider that offers secure, reliable, and feature-rich cPanel Web Hosting solutions. With more than a decade of experience, the company continuously expands its businesses naturally. The UK-based cPanel provides an ultra lightning-fast cloud platform with 100% NVMe SSD storage, free day-to-day backups, unlimited free SSLs, award-winning 5-star services, as well a 30-day unconditional guarantee. It delivers daily backups of files and databases in a secure way and ensures to its clients that fast recovery is available.
Cloudbooking Unleashes New Microservices Platform and Key Service Integrations to Maximise Real Estate and Drive a New Era of Workplace Flexibility
London, UK – November 4, 2022 – Leading innovator in workplace technologies and services, Cloudbooking unveils its new game-changing cloud-native, microservices-based platform complete with next-gen Microsoft 365 & Google Workspace integrations. Built to scale at ease and with speed as the workplace innovator continues to support its growing roster of clients by tackling ever more complex workplace challenges impacting the world of work.
BattlePACs Announces New Scholarship Program for Politically Engaged Students
“BattlePACs aims to increase political participation and promote civil conversations by offering citizens, especially young people, a new and more engaging way to make their voices heard.”. The tech platform is making $30,000 available to outspoken young people who want to shape political conversations. Sheridan, WY – BattlePACs, a subsidiary...
Modexus, LLC, Announces the Launch of a New All-Natural Product to Treat Postmenopausal Symptoms
Rhythm by Modexus addresses the most difficult symptoms of post-menopause and provides hormonal harmony, allowing women to feel their best every day. Modexus, LLC, is pleased to announce the release of Rhythm, a new all-natural product designed to alleviate the symptoms of post-menopause. Rhythm is a groundbreaking new nutritional that helps restore hormonal balance from PMS to post-menopause. The latest product by Modexus has several advantages, particularly when it comes to postmenopausal symptoms. Rhythm’s holistic ingredient blend contains the right synergistically blended natural nutrients and herbals to relieve the hormonal upheavals caused by post-menopause. This breakthrough nutritional made of natural hormone-balancing ingredients is now available exclusively online.
Avni Saxena’s New Children’s Book – “Inside the Pencil Box” – Now An Amazon #1 Best Seller in Children’s Chapter Books
A Colorful Children’s Book About the Powers of Teamwork & Friendship as a Story for Kindergarten, 1st Grade, 2nd Grade, 3rd Grade, 4th Grade, Elementary Kids Ages 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9. Fremont, California – November 4, 2022 – Inside the Pencil Box has been climbing the Amazon...
Benefits of MEN-HJ Hand-held Laser Welding Machine
MEN-HJ, China Hand Laser Welding Machine, has the advantages of high peak power, good beam quality, small spot, flexible installation, longer welding distance, etc. China Hand Laser Welding Machine, has the advantages of high peak power, good beam quality, small spot, flexible installation, longer welding distance, etc. Laser beam can realize different spot shapes, and can process special-shaped spots at the same time, which can meet the high requirements of hybrid welding and other welding effects, and realize precise and efficient welding. MEN China Hand Laser Welding Machine is mainly used for laser welding of long-distance and large workpieces, the heat affected area is small, and it will not lead to work deformation, blackening and traces on the back. Moreover, the welding depth is large, the welding seam is firm and fully melted. It is widely used in mobilephone shell, laptop shell, hardware components, kitchen and bath, military manufacturing, battery shell, power battery, instrument, motor, mobilephone components, silicon steel sheets, auto parts, laser cladding, medical devices and other precision parts welding.
Pivot Advantage Accounting and Advisory Inc shares the benefits of online accounting solutions
Accounting firm Pivot Advantage and Advisory Inc highlights the advantages of online accounting solutions for businesses. Accounting is becoming simpler for firms to manage because of online accounting, sometimes known as cloud accounting. Business owners may spend more time concentrating on their operations since online accounting saves them time. Numerous...
