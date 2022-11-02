Read full article on original website
Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?
CCSD Board Candidates: District 6 and 8
Cool Teacher: Mrs. Kristi O’Callahan
Lawsuit: Facebook radicalization led to Emanuel AME shooting
2YH: Survey shows importance of family caregivers
Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident
SCHP inestigating fatal collision in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded Friday evening to a fatal collision at Highway 17-A and Clubhouse Road in Dorchester County. According to the SCHP, it happened around 4:45 p.m. The driver of a Nissan versa was driving southbound on Highway 17-A, crossed the...
CPD: Arrest made in connection to West Ashley apartment shooting that injured 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police have made an arrest connecting to a Sunday shooting that injured four people at a West Ashley apartment complex. Damoreion Smiley was arrested Thursday and faces multiple charges including attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Charleston County jail records show.
CARTA offering free rides to polls on Election Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. The service is part of an effort to make voting easy and convenient for all citizens. CARTA Board of Directors Chairman Mike Seekings said that “turning out...
GCSO: 3 arrested amid drug trafficking investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County say three people have been arrested amid an investigation into drug trafficking. Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that a large number of drugs were seized following a search warrant issued in Murrells Inlet. Deputies...
Teenager shot in leg near Ladson area, deputies investigating
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday in the Ladson area. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the shooting that happened in the Woodside Manor community Wednesday evening.
Man arrested for string of Goose Creek burglaries
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) on Thursday arrested a man believed to be responsible for a string of burglaries in the Boulder Bluff area dating back to July of 2022. Trevon Richardson-Flynn (20) was arrested Wednesday on one charge of criminal conspiracy. Richardson-Flynn...
GCSO: Man arrested on felony drug charges after traffic stop
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Friday arrested a man on felony drug charges following a traffic stop. Eluterio Gomez (26) of Myrtle Beach was stopped while leaving a residence in Georgetown. A Deputy and K-9 found “approximately 639 grams of a substance...
Everyday Hero: Miller David
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We first met Miller David when he was just three and a half years old. News 2 was highlighting the work of Carolina Children’s Charity, an organization that helps kids like Miller who have birth defects and childhood diseases. Miller, now 10, has Spinal...
