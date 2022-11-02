DOLING OUT BILLIONS AND BILLIONS OF SETTLEMENT DOLLARS — It’s safe to say that it has been a busy week in the world of opioid litigation. On Thursday, New York’s attorney general announced that Teva Pharmaceuticals will pay the state up to $523 million after a jury found the drugmaker liable for its role in helping to fuel opioid addictions and overdose deaths, POLITICO’s Shannon Young reports. On Wednesday, CVS and Walgreens tentatively agreed to pay some $5 billion apiece to settle a raft of lawsuits from states, city and tribal governments over their role in filling opioid prescriptions.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO