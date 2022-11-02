ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Smart Reacts to Ime Udoka to the Nets Report

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is not happy about Ime Udoka reportedly joining the Brooklyn Nets

While Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks refuted the reports that the team had settled on Ime Udoka as their next head coach, the former Boston Celtics lead man is widely expected to replace Steve Nash. In a recent interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe , Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared his feelings on this potential development.

"[Ime's] name got slandered and slaughtered and it was ‘He’ll probably never coach again.' And a couple months later he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals. It’s tough. It makes no sense," Smart said.

Smart admitted players on the team wish Udoka was still there, saying, "Obviously, we wish he was here. We have no control over that. It definitely sucks. I guess it was deemed that whatever happened was enough for him not to be the coach here, but I guess not enough for him [not] to be a coach anywhere else, obviously."

While nothing has been finalized yet, there will be some serious questions the Nets must answer if they do end up hiring Udoka. With reports of the partnership surfacing just minutes after Nash was fired, it is obvious the Nets were in contact with Udoka while Nash was still employed, and while Udoka will still suspended from the Celtics.

The entire situation is odd, and Marcus Smart joined his teammate Jaylen Brown as one of the latest Celtics to share thoughts on it all.

Steve Nash Reacts to Being Fired From Brooklyn Nets

Kanye West Shows Support For Kyrie Irving

Nets React To Parting Ways With Steve Nash

hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
CBS Boston

Kyrie Irving apologizes after Nets suspend him

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball WriterNEW YORK - The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs."Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is "currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.""We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors

A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

