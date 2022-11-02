The GMC Hummer EV is, among other things, very big and very fast. Specifically, it weighs 9000 lb and has over 1000 hp. That's equivalent to four Miatas of weight, all while reaching 60 MPH in three seconds. That cartoonish combination of size and performance may lead you to think that the Hummer EV is some sort of unbreakable super-truck, one that could hit any bump at any speed without an issue. As YouTuber Mondi learned just nine miles into Hummer EV ownership, you should not think that.

