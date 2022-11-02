Read full article on original website
Watch the Toyota GR86 Set a Flying Lap at the Nürburgring
The Toyota GR86 is one of the most enjoyable new cars at any price. It feels right at home whether you're on your favorite back road or on a race track. That's why we're not surprised to see it perform so well on the world's most challenging circuit, the Nürburgring.
Watch a Rally Subaru WRX STI Drift the Corkscrew
The Velocity Invitational presented opportunities for all sorts of great moments at Laguna Seca a few weeks ago. Mario Andretti took a modern F1 car for a spin, while Tanner Foust got a chance to drive a McLaren F1. A few rally cars showed up, too, including a Subaru WRX STI previously run by Travis Pastrana. When you have a Subaru rally car, an open track at Laguna Seca, and a crowd, you toss it through the corkscrew as hard as possible.
This BMW M4 Pickup Conversion Might Be the Coolest Thing at SEMA
SEMA has some epic builds this year, but we think this one takes the cake. It's a brand-new BMW M4 Competition xDrive that's been converted into a pickup truck. We love it. Built by aftermarket BMW parts supplier DinMann, this M4 looks incredibly well done, like it might've come from the factory with a pickup bed. Nicknamed the M4Maloo, it's sporting a self-healing paint protection film by Stek Automotive that creates a chrome blue finish, according to BMW Blog.
You Could Own the Original V-8 ND Miata
The ND-generation Mazda Miata is one of our all-time favorite cars. Two of our staffers–I'm one of them–own an ND, and multiple others wish they did. It's a wonderfully balanced car that's just a delight to drive, though sometimes more power would be welcome. In 2016, when the...
YouTuber Wrecks New GMC Hummer EV After Just Nine Miles
The GMC Hummer EV is, among other things, very big and very fast. Specifically, it weighs 9000 lb and has over 1000 hp. That's equivalent to four Miatas of weight, all while reaching 60 MPH in three seconds. That cartoonish combination of size and performance may lead you to think that the Hummer EV is some sort of unbreakable super-truck, one that could hit any bump at any speed without an issue. As YouTuber Mondi learned just nine miles into Hummer EV ownership, you should not think that.
Dodge Charger Daytona EV Concept Back for SEMA, and an Even Wilder Banshee Is Coming
Dodge has brought out its electric Charger Daytona concept for the second time, this time painted in Stryker Red and wearing carbon-fiber 18-inch wheels. Dodge also detailed the Charger Daytona's lineup, with the 340-badged base model making 455 horsepower and the second-tier 440-badged model producing 590 horsepower. There will also...
Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng built the most literal interpretation of 'flying car' we've seen yet — watch its maiden voyage
Code-named the X3, Xpeng's flying car is designed to "fly over traffic congestion" and seamlessly switch between driving and flying.
In-N-Out Is Hosting a Car Show and Drag Races For Its 75th Anniversary
Legendary California fast-food chain In-N-Out turns 75 next year, and to celebrate, it's hosting a car show and festival at the Pomona Raceway on October 23. Additionally, the burger chain is taking over naming rights for the drag strip, which will be named the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip starting next year.
Gift Guide: The Best Ride-On Electric Cars for Kids
Ride-on electric cars are all the rage among kids these days. But it's not just cars! Trucks, motorcycles, tractors, quads—you name it, there's a ride-on electric toy for every little one. If you're looking for a gift for the little car-lover in your life, check out the best ride-on electric cars for kids, as chosen by the experts at your favorite automotive magazine.
The Ultimate Gift Guide for Motorcyclists
Trying to find the perfect gift for a motorcycle rider in your life and don’t know where to start? Or are you an experienced motorcyclist looking to fill your garage and fit your tool kit with the right bits? Don’t worry, we love motorcycles almost as much as we love cars, and we’re here to help.
9 Best Roof-Mounted Ski and Snowboard Racks for Trips to the Mountains
So you've invested stacks of your hard-earned money, as well as hours of your precious time into choosing a pair of skis or a snowboard that's going to turn you into a professional. But now you're stuck folding down the backseat, positioning everything perfectly, and piling in passengers like in an overcrowded subway car. When all is said and done, you're then left with a puddle of melted, murky water in your ride. Rookie move, bruh.
Porsche's Latest 'Safari' Car Drove Up a Gotdang Volcano
The irony of the many custom builds that drop right around the SEMA show is that so many of those projects don't actually do anything. Sure, they look neat, sitting there on the show floor, but how many of them move under their own power? How many of them have been driven in anger?
A New Subaru Impreza Is Coming This Month
Ever since the WRX was spun off as its own model in 2014, the Subaru Impreza has disappeared from the car-enthusiast radar. Despite small cars declining in popularity here in North America, Subaru has stuck with the Impreza as its entry-level model and will continue to do so. The company announced Thursday that the 2024 Impreza will debut on November 17 at the L.A. Auto Show.
Stellantis Says to Stop Driving Older Challengers, Chargers, Magnums, and 300s
If you own a 2005-2010 Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, Dodge Magnum, or Chrysler 300 that hasn't had its airbag replaced, Stellantis says you should stop driving it. The parent company of Dodge and Chrysler issued the stop-drive order after two people in 2010 Challengers died in separate crashes where the Takata drivers-side airbag deployed. Though the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration hasn't directly attributed the deaths to the airbags, faulty Takata airbags have caused fatalities in the past. The faulty airbags lack a drying agent in their propellant, causing degradation over time in high-humidity environments. The degradation causes improper inflation which, in some cases, sends metal shards and shrapnel into the driver or passenger.
Everything You Need to Know about the 2022 Ford Maverick
Ford also introduced some interesting features in the Maverick’s bed to overcome some of its shortcomings. Storage cubbies can be found at the rear of the bed. For its first year of production, the Maverick will be available in a First Edition package, built off the Lariat trim level, which is the top-line trim.
Mini Is Launching a Program to Teach People How to Drive Stick
Mini USA announced Friday it will launch a driving course specifically to teach people how to drive using a manual transmission. The news comes hot on the heels of certain Mini models regaining their manual transmission options for the 2023 model year. The Mini Manual Driving School is designed to—you...
