Showbiz411

Broadway: Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Make Surprise Appearances at “Almost Famous” Opening Night

The great 2000 movie, “Almost Famous,” is now a sensationally fun musical on Broadway. It’s wildly entertaining with a totally energetic cast, terrific 70s style songs by Tom Kitt, and an adaptation by Cameron Crowe. It’s not Sondheim, and it’s not complicated, but if you loved the movie you will adore the show that opened last night at the Bernard Jacobs Theater.
Showbiz411

Ratings: HBO’s Season 2 “White Lotus” Opened Lower Than It Ended Last Time, But Hang On, It Improves

The first season of “White Lotus” on HBO was a novelty hit. It began with about 400,000 viewers and by the end of the six episodes, they doubled their numbers. The new season began last Sunday and continues tomorrow night. There are 7 episodes this time. The opener finished 10% up from the previous premiere, but down a total of 25% in the key age demo.
The Denver Gazette

Puppy Love: Bernadette Peters and the Colorado Symphony | John Moore

When you get 20 minutes to talk with Denver-bound legend Bernadette Peters, there are an impossible number of topics to cover. The 16 Broadway shows. The three Tony Awards. Singing "Broadway Baby" to Johnny Carson. Playing the evil stepmother in the Whitney Houston “Cinderella.” Steve Martin licking her face in “The Jerk.” Getting exorcised by an exterminator (Tim Conway!) on “The Carol Burnett Show.” That perfect hair. Carol Burnett just now on “Better Call Saul.” Where do you even start?
DENVER, CO

