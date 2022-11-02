Read full article on original website
Harry Styles Cancels Rest of L.A. Shows This Weekend, Plus Last Night Because He’s Sick (He’s Human)
Harry Styles has cancelled the rest of his shows at the Kia Forum in LA this weekend. He’d already cancelled last night due to illness. He’s sick, he can’t sing, he’s human. He had 15 shows to do in L.A. But you know, he can’t. Ok??? Shows are rescheduled to late January.
Shock: RIP Douglas McGrath, Tony Nominee, Woody Allen Collaborator, Former “SNL” Writer, Dead at 64
I am in shock and a lot of people are this afternoon. Just last week I told you about my friend Doug McGrath’s extraordinary one man show, “Everything’s Fine,” at the Daryl Roth Theater. Last night Doug did not show up for his 7pm performance. Sometime...
Broadway: Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Make Surprise Appearances at “Almost Famous” Opening Night
The great 2000 movie, “Almost Famous,” is now a sensationally fun musical on Broadway. It’s wildly entertaining with a totally energetic cast, terrific 70s style songs by Tom Kitt, and an adaptation by Cameron Crowe. It’s not Sondheim, and it’s not complicated, but if you loved the movie you will adore the show that opened last night at the Bernard Jacobs Theater.
Ratings: HBO’s Season 2 “White Lotus” Opened Lower Than It Ended Last Time, But Hang On, It Improves
The first season of “White Lotus” on HBO was a novelty hit. It began with about 400,000 viewers and by the end of the six episodes, they doubled their numbers. The new season began last Sunday and continues tomorrow night. There are 7 episodes this time. The opener finished 10% up from the previous premiere, but down a total of 25% in the key age demo.
Pop: Alicia Keys Leaves RCA Records After 22 Years, Puts Out Christmas Album on Her Own Label
Alicia Keys has left the building. Twenty two years after her hit debut album, Keys has exited RCA Records. Her new album, a Christmas collection called “Santa Baby,” was dropped without much warning today on Alicia Keys Records. “Santa Baby” can be streamed only on Apple Music and...
Full Stop: Bono, U2 Have Left Madonna’s Manager for Harry Styles’ (Also The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, John Mayer)
Bono and U2 have ended their relationship with Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary. They were with him for nine years. (I must have missed this announcement, which was made a month ago on Yom Kippur. All that fasting…) Wisely, U2 has moved on to the legendary auspices of Irving...
Puppy Love: Bernadette Peters and the Colorado Symphony | John Moore
When you get 20 minutes to talk with Denver-bound legend Bernadette Peters, there are an impossible number of topics to cover. The 16 Broadway shows. The three Tony Awards. Singing "Broadway Baby" to Johnny Carson. Playing the evil stepmother in the Whitney Houston “Cinderella.” Steve Martin licking her face in “The Jerk.” Getting exorcised by an exterminator (Tim Conway!) on “The Carol Burnett Show.” That perfect hair. Carol Burnett just now on “Better Call Saul.” Where do you even start?
