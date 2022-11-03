ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

South Korea star Son needs facial surgery ahead of World Cup

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDxgY_0iwLAXEp00

South Korea captain Son Heung-min will undergo surgery on a facial injury, jeopardizing his availability for the World Cup in Qatar.

Son, one of Asian soccer's most high-profile players, was helped off the field during the first half of Tottenham's Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to the face.

Tottenham on Wednesday said Son will have an operation “to stabilize a fracture around his left eye.”

The Premier League club didn’t say how long it expects Son to be sidelined.

“Following surgery,” the team said, “Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course.”

The injury, which is dominating the sports news in South Korea, is a blow to the country’s chances of success at a 10th successive World Cup appearance. Son is the team’s captain, top scorer and star player. National team coach Paulo Bento is set to announce his roster on Nov. 12.

“Whether or not Son can participate in the World Cup will be judged after checking the results of his surgery,” the Korea Football Association said in a statement Thursday. “We will continue to cooperate with Tottenham’s medical team.”

The World Cup starts Nov. 20 and South Korea is one of the last teams to play its first group game — against Uruguay on Nov. 24. Portugal and Ghana are also in Group H.

Tottenham has games against Liverpool and Leeds before the Premier League is paused for the World Cup.

———

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

England reaches T20 WCup semifinals, Australia eliminated

SYDNEY (AP) — England advanced to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup and eliminated host Australia on net run-rate after its last over four-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. New Zealand, England and Australia all finished with seven points from five matches in Group 1 but the...
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb, Player Ratings: Denis, The Menace of Zagreb

It might have taken a fair (or unfair) while, but Zakaria finally made his Chelsea debut, and gave as good a performance as we might have hoped for when we decided to sign him on loan from Juventus on transfer deadline day. That assessment might be tempered a bit by...
BBC

How has Norwich responded to the arrival of stranded migrants?

A group of migrants mistakenly taken from Kent and left stranded in central London have been brought to the Norfolk city of Norwich. How has Norwich, which is part of the City of Sanctuary UK scheme, responded?. It is understood 11 migrants, thought to be from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq,...
ABC News

ABC News

894K+
Followers
188K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy