The visual artist designed the beer’s label, featuring images of embroidered patches that offer a critique on rampant social media use. The Austin Studio Tour runs the first three weekends of November and offers people various new ways to experience art around Austin. Now in its 20th iteration, this year will feature over 500 Austin-based artists and collaboratives. This is the first year in which the former East and West Austin Studio Tours will be combined into a cohesive citywide event.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO