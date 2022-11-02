ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thirsty Planet Beer Partners with Annie Arnold on Austin Studio Tour’s Official Beer

The visual artist designed the beer’s label, featuring images of embroidered patches that offer a critique on rampant social media use. The Austin Studio Tour runs the first three weekends of November and offers people various new ways to experience art around Austin. Now in its 20th iteration, this year will feature over 500 Austin-based artists and collaboratives. This is the first year in which the former East and West Austin Studio Tours will be combined into a cohesive citywide event.
Looking Up Mural Fest Returns for Second Year

Looking Up Mural Fest, a 10-day gathering of artists and art lovers to beautify the streets of Austin, is back. Following a successful inaugural year in 2021, the much-awaited festival will be held from Nov. 11 to 20, 2022. Created by artists Fabian Rey and Luis Angelo, and in partnership...
