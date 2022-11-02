Read full article on original website
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Yes, That Was Bruce Springsteen in the Stands at World Series Game 4 in Philly
So, it turns out 'The Boss' is a Phillies fan after all. At least, I HOPE he is. I can't think Bruce Springsteen was as Citizens Bank Park in PHILADELPHIA for Game 4 of the World Series because he was rooting for the Astros, but one never knows. I would...
