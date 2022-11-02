ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store

HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

FBCSO asks for help locating missing teen last seen in Richmond

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Officials are asking for help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen on Sunday. Shaquan Burns was last seen in Richmond and there is no indication of foul play in his disappearance. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is concerned because Shaquan has a medical history.
RICHMOND, TX
KHOU

Dozens of dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in the Heights

HOUSTON — Dozens of starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in the Heights, according to the Houston SPCA. The Animal Cruelty Investigation team found 50 emaciated and severely matted dogs covered in urine and feces last week at a home on E. 25th Street.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Harris County polls close after 1-hour extension

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All 782 Harris County polling locations were open an extra hour on Election Day due to a court order that was filed over issues at the polls throughout the day. All Harris County polling locations were open until 8 p.m. Voters who got in line...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

What is Diabetic Neuropathy?

HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones

HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

'No votes are being thrown out' | Harris County Elections administrator clarifies what will happen to provisional votes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has ruled the provisional votes cast in Harris County after 7 p.m. should be separated and not counted, for now. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said the provisional votes will not be thrown out. Instead, they will be set to the side until further instruction by the courts.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

A tight race for Harris County judge

Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy