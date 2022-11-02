Read full article on original website
Missing Richmond boy found by off-duty Pct. 7 deputy, FBCSO says
RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the search for a missing Richmond teen is over after he was found Tuesday morning. The boy was located near South Main Street by an off-duty deputy with Harris County Constable Precinct 7. For privacy reasons, the boy's...
Fire breaks out at north Houston spices and herbs store
HOUSTON — No one was injured after a spices and herbs store in north Houston caught fire Tuesday. This happened on Airline Drive near E Wellington Street. Houston firefighters said they had to perform an offensive attack on the fire to put it out. Air 11 flew over the...
Electrocution prompts closure of Melrose Park voting site, Harris County Elections says
HOUSTON — The Harris County Elections Office has confirmed that the Melrose Park voting location has been temporarily closed after a City of Houston Parks and Recreation employee was electrocuted nearby. The incident caused a power outage at the park, which prompted the voting site to close, "For the...
Man shot, killed by officer at 7-Eleven off Highway 6, Missouri City police say
MISSOURI CITY, Texas — A man was shot and killed Sunday by a Missouri City police officer, according to authorities. Missouri City officials said it happened along Highway 6 near the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road around 7:30 p.m. Officials said the Missouri City Police Department got reports about...
FBCSO asks for help locating missing teen last seen in Richmond
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Officials are asking for help locating a 13-year-old who was last seen on Sunday. Shaquan Burns was last seen in Richmond and there is no indication of foul play in his disappearance. The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is concerned because Shaquan has a medical history.
Dozens of dogs rescued from 'deplorable conditions' in the Heights
HOUSTON — Dozens of starving dogs, including a newborn puppy, were rescued from "deplorable conditions" in the Heights, according to the Houston SPCA. The Animal Cruelty Investigation team found 50 emaciated and severely matted dogs covered in urine and feces last week at a home on E. 25th Street.
Motorcycle rider killed in crash at Lone Star Rally in Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash at Galveston's Lone Star Rally. It happened on Broadway Avenue J at 37th Street. According to police, witnesses said a man on a motorcycle was speeding when he ran a red light, hit a Jeep and died. One...
Polling places plagued by issues across Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Voters across Harris County reported polling issues early Tuesday morning. Several spots blamed voting machines for delays. Meanwhile, the election judge at BakerRipley on Navigation Boulevard said they were slow to open because they didn't have the proper election supplies dropped off, including the key to open voting machines.
Harris County veteran goes viral after tearful TikTok post about nightmare voting experience
HOUSTON — There were a lot of frustrated voters in Harris County on Election Day after polling place issues led to long delays. In some cases, voters waited in line for hours only to be told they’d have to go somewhere else to vote. That’s what happened to...
LIVE COVERAGE: Gov. Greg Abbott wins re-election bid over Beto O'Rourke
HOUSTON — Election Day is here! There are several important local and state races on the ballot, along with nationwide battles to determine which party will control Congress. The polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. ELECTION RESULTS: Here. Stream live election coverage on KHOU.com...
Crying veteran describes waiting hours to vote in Harris County
"There were old people standing in line and this isn’t right. We gotta do better. People should be able to vote," Johnson said.
Harris County polls close after 1-hour extension
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All 782 Harris County polling locations were open an extra hour on Election Day due to a court order that was filed over issues at the polls throughout the day. All Harris County polling locations were open until 8 p.m. Voters who got in line...
What is Diabetic Neuropathy?
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center talks diabetic neuropathy and the dangers associated with the condition. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited time offer for Great Day...
Election results: Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle vs challenger Lesley Briones
HOUSTON — The race for Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner between Republican Jack Cagle and Democratic Civil Court Judge Lesley Briones remained close Wednesday morning. Cagle has served as county commissioner for Harris County Precinct 4 since 2011. He was last re-elected in 2018. Prior to serving as the commissioner, he served as an attorney and an elected judge.
Election results: Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo vs challenger Alexandra Mealer
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Democratic incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo will serve another term as county judge for Texas' most populous county after Republican challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer conceded the race Wednesday morning minutes after the final Election Day ballots were tallied. The results on Election Day were delayed...
Eyes on the election: Texas will have federal and state election observers
HOUSTON — There will be extra sets of eyes in Harris County on Election Day. The Department of Justice will be sending election observers. That’s in addition to the Texas attorney general task force and the Secretary of State’s office, which is sending its own inspectors to monitor the vote.
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslim immigrants and openly gay Black men to Legislature
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Texas voters made history Tuesday by electing two Muslim immigrants and three openly gay Black lawmakers to the state Legislature. Fort Bend County voters elected Dr. Suleman Lalani as House District 76 state representative. Lalani came to the country in the 1990s to begin his career as a doctor. According to his website, he chose the U.S. for its advanced medicine and quality of healthcare.
'No votes are being thrown out' | Harris County Elections administrator clarifies what will happen to provisional votes
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Supreme Court has ruled the provisional votes cast in Harris County after 7 p.m. should be separated and not counted, for now. Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum said the provisional votes will not be thrown out. Instead, they will be set to the side until further instruction by the courts.
A tight race for Harris County judge
Alexander Mealer is running against Lina Hidalgo for Harris County judge. As of 10 p.m. on Election Day, Hidalgo was leading by only a few points.
'We cannot give up now' | Judge Hidalgo joins First Lady Biden at campaign stops across Houston
HOUSTON — On Sunday, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Houston to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. The race for Harris County Judge is one people will be watching closely as Republican Alexandra Mealer is challenging the incumbent Lina Hidalgo. Hidalgo...
