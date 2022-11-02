ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers vs. Wizards: Joel Embiid's Playing Status

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i1EgA_0iwL49Gz00

Will Joel Embiid make his return to face the Wizards on Wednesday.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not return to the floor on Wednesday night. According to a team official, Embiid will miss his second-straight game as he's dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Since the start of the season, Embiid’s been dealing with a number of setbacks. After undergoing surgery in the offseason, the All-Star admitted that even though he’s healthy following the procedure, it’s still something he’s battling with.

“You still think about it, especially when it comes to boxing out,” said Embiid last week. “I’m still not comfortable using my hands and my fingers because I think that’s how I got hurt in the first place — my finger getting caught on somebody."

In addition to recovering from surgery in the offseason, Embiid revealed that he was battling plantar fasciitis in the offseason. Therefore, he wasn’t in optimal shape at the beginning of the year. At this point, Embiid is feeling better health-wise, but he acknowledged that he’s still a work in progress.

Over the past week, Embiid added two more factors to his list of concerns. Last Friday, the big man was dealing with a sore knee, according to Doc Rivers. Therefore, he was questionable going into the rematch against the Raptors and eventually ruled out.

The following night, Embiid was cleared for action as he was removed from the injury report. While he did play against the Bulls last Saturday, the All-Star was absent a couple of nights later in the matchup against the Washington Wizards.

This time around, Embiid is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which kept him on the injury report for Wednesday’s rematch against the Wizards at home.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, Embiid will miss another matchup on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

James Harden is out for a month and the Sixers can’t count on Joel Embiid to carry them

Philadelphia sports has been on a hot streak lately, with the Phillies currently in the World Series and only two games away from a title; the Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFL and play the Texans on Thursday night (which is really a bye for the Eagles) and the Union are on their way to the MLS Finals. Unfortunately, the latest Philly sports news isn't something anyone will be cheering for.
Yardbarker

Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
numberfire.com

76ers' James Harden (foot) expected out until December

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden is expected to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain. Harden suffered the injury on Wednesday night versus the Washington Wizards. Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton should be the primary beneficiaries on offense and Joel Embiid will have an uptick in usage when he returns from injury. Matisse Thybulle should also see more playing time.
WASHINGTON STATE
theknickswall

Knicks Look to Get Right Against Hampered Sixers

After a disastrous game against the Atlanta Hawks, the New York Knicks look to get back to .500 against a hampered Philadelphia 76ers squad. The New York Knicks (3-4) travel to the Wells Fargo Center tonight to face the Philadelphia 76ers (4-5). Both teams are looking to shake off recent losses—the Knicks lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday while the 76ers’ fell to the Washington Wizards. This is the first matchup of the season between these two teams; they split the last season’s series two games apiece.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies, Unions fans prep for possible championship weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday isn't just a big day for the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston. The Union will take on LAFC in the MLS Cup final in Los Angeles.Phillies fans are flying to Houston for the World Series and Union fans are flying to Los Angeles for the MLS Cup. They're hoping their teams will make history.Home sports fans have high hopes for their favorite teams.The Phillies and the Union could become league champions this weekend. "We're happy to get one," Thomas Novino, a Union fan from Broomall, said, "but two in the same weekend would be incredible."But it won't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy