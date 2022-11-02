Read full article on original website
Related
4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
Ohio angler catches 10-pound Lake Erie smallmouth, sets Great Lakes record
A 10.15-pound smallmouth bass caught Thursday on Lake Erie set a new record for a Great Lakes smallmouth. In the video below, Gregg Gallagher and his son, Grant, can barely contain themselves as they net the super-sized smallie. The following is an edited account of the record-setting catch from a...
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
Fishing guide Andy Emrisko almost does it again: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It was almost fishing deja vu all over again as legendary Litchfield fishing guide Andy Emrisko took his friend, Mike Rosby of Brooklyn Heights, fishing for Lake Erie walleye on Wednesday off the coast of Bratenahl, just east of downtown Cleveland. Rosby hauled in a jumbo...
hometownstations.com
A burnt combine harvester Generic
Did you know Ohio ranks 4th in the nation for the number of reported combine fires? Other states leading the list include Minnesota (1st), Iowa (2nd), Illinois (3rd), Kansas (5th), Nebraska (6th) and South Dakota (7th). While most harvester fires start in the engine compartment, other locations on the combine can be at risk for fires. The primary heat sources causing fires include faulty wiring and over-heated bearings. Fuel sources for the fires can vary between leaking fuel or hydraulic oil, dry crop residues, and nests in engine compartments or exhaust manifolds from birds and wildlife.
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WFMJ.com
Fourteen fined in scheme to steal venison from hunters in Ohio
Fourteen people have been ordered to pay fines and restitution of more than $70 thousand in connection with deer poaching scheme in Ohio that involved stealing meat from hunters. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says convictions stem from an investigation into A&E Deer Processing of Gallia County that revealed...
ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio
LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
$500 million now available in new state program
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live
Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
13abc.com
Columbia Gas bills about to increase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s likely your natural gas bill will go up in the near future. The question now is how much and when? This as Columbia Gas files a new plan for its proposed rate increase. The Public Utility Commission of Ohio has to sign off on...
wktn.com
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
Ohio AG settles lawsuit with Goshen farmer over manure spill, animal feed waste
A Goshen dairy farmer must clean up and control manure and animal feed waste on his property or face $300 to $1,000 a day in fines, as part of a consent order.
Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
WLWT 5
Opening dates announced for Ohio's tallest, fastest toboggan chutes
Time to take winter to the next level. Ohio's "tallest, fastest" toboggan chutes are about a 3.5-hour drive up north in Strongsville. Cleveland Metroparks has been operating these crazy tall ice slides for 50 years. The twin, 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes operate with or without snow through early March, weather permitting.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Comments / 0