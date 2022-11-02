ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Steaks in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this article is by no means comprehensive!). Located in Northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant serves delicious steaks in a gorgeously decorated building. Patrons love their filet mignon and dry aged Delmonico, both tender steaks that offer a lot of flavor. The steaks are great by themselves, but you can also have your steak served with peppercorn sauce, shallot and mustard sauce, creamy horseradish sauce, toasted garlic and chilies, chimichurri, sauce béarnaise, truffle butter, and/or garlic-chive butter. Customers particularly enjoy the peppercorn sauce, sauce béarnaise, and truffle butter.
hometownstations.com

A burnt combine harvester Generic

Did you know Ohio ranks 4th in the nation for the number of reported combine fires? Other states leading the list include Minnesota (1st), Iowa (2nd), Illinois (3rd), Kansas (5th), Nebraska (6th) and South Dakota (7th). While most harvester fires start in the engine compartment, other locations on the combine can be at risk for fires. The primary heat sources causing fires include faulty wiring and over-heated bearings. Fuel sources for the fires can vary between leaking fuel or hydraulic oil, dry crop residues, and nests in engine compartments or exhaust manifolds from birds and wildlife.
WFMJ.com

Fourteen fined in scheme to steal venison from hunters in Ohio

Fourteen people have been ordered to pay fines and restitution of more than $70 thousand in connection with deer poaching scheme in Ohio that involved stealing meat from hunters. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says convictions stem from an investigation into A&E Deer Processing of Gallia County that revealed...
The Lima News

ODOT launches roundabouts across Ohio

LIMA — Governor Mike DeWine has announced the launch of 50 new traffic projects in the State of Ohio. DeWine has partnered with the Ohio Department of Transportation to invest $121 million. According to a recent press release, the investment will include the installation of two dozen roundabouts in...
Jake Wells

$500 million now available in new state program

hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Ohio: Types & Where They Live

Ohio, one of the 12 states in the Midwest, has four major different habitats. Forests, prairies, wetlands, and the Great Lakes are examples of these habitat types. This alone demonstrates how diverse the state’s landscapes are and how equipped it is to support various animal species. Native white-tailed deer, cockroaches, mourning doves, American bullfrogs, snapping turtles, black bears, coyotes, and bobcats are a few of these species.
13abc.com

Columbia Gas bills about to increase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s likely your natural gas bill will go up in the near future. The question now is how much and when? This as Columbia Gas files a new plan for its proposed rate increase. The Public Utility Commission of Ohio has to sign off on...
wktn.com

Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
WOWK 13 News

Drought Update for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia

(WOWK) — While we had a very wet summer in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia this fall has been the complete opposite. Data from the National Weather Service showed Charleston receiving more than 12 inches of rain above normal from Jan 1st, 2022, to September 1st, 2022. Data from September 1st to today shows that […]
WLWT 5

Opening dates announced for Ohio's tallest, fastest toboggan chutes

Time to take winter to the next level. Ohio's "tallest, fastest" toboggan chutes are about a 3.5-hour drive up north in Strongsville. Cleveland Metroparks has been operating these crazy tall ice slides for 50 years. The twin, 700-foot refrigerated ice chutes operate with or without snow through early March, weather permitting.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
