Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria
Barcelona enjoyed a 2-0 win over Almeria on Saturday but the night belonged to defender Gerard Pique's who was playing his last game at the Camp Nou after he announced he will retire from soccer when LaLiga breaks for the World Cup next week. Barca, who won with second-half goals...
Barcelona's Gerard Pique announces sudden retirement; will play last Camp Nou game Saturday
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced that he will retire from football when the Spanish league breaks for the World Cup this month. Pique, 35, says Saturday's match against Almeria in LaLiga will be his last at Camp Nou for the Catalan club after 14 years in the first team following his return from Manchester United in 2008.
Mexico's Raul Jimenez: I'll step aside if I'm not fit for World Cup
Mexico striker Raul Jimenez has said he will voluntarily step aside if he is not completely fit by the time coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino announces his World Cup squad later this month. Jimenez, who has only played four matches this season with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, was recovering from...
Gareth Bale after helping LAFC win MLS Cup: I seem to have a knack for scoring in finals
Gareth Bale acknowledged he seems to have a knack for scoring in finals after he became the first player to score in Champions League and MLS Cup finals when helping LAFC to win Major League Soccer's championship for the first time on Saturday. Bale headed in a dramatic equalizer in...
Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships
With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold
LIVERPOOL, England -- Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
Sri Lankan T20 World Cup player charged with rape in Sydney
Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been charged over the sexual assault of a woman after being arrested in his Sydney hotel
No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.
