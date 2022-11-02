ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ESPN

Barcelona bid farewell to emotional Pique with win over Almeria

Barcelona enjoyed a 2-0 win over Almeria on Saturday but the night belonged to defender Gerard Pique's who was playing his last game at the Camp Nou after he announced he will retire from soccer when LaLiga breaks for the World Cup next week. Barca, who won with second-half goals...
ESPN

Mexico's Raul Jimenez: I'll step aside if I'm not fit for World Cup

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez has said he will voluntarily step aside if he is not completely fit by the time coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino announces his World Cup squad later this month. Jimenez, who has only played four matches this season with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, was recovering from...
ESPN

Rebeca Andrade makes history at 2022 world gymnastics championships

With gravity-defying tumbling and confidence that seems to grow with every routine, Rebeca Andrade made history on Thursday at the world championships in Liverpool, England, becoming the first South American gymnast to win the all-around title. The 23-year-old Brazilian competitor, who earned all-around silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, entered...
ESPN

Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold

LIVERPOOL, England -- Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
ESPN

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out for rest of season with muscle tear

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an abdominal muscle tear while playing at the Paris Masters. The Spanish teenager pulled out during a second-set tiebreaker against fellow 19-year-old Holger Rune in their quarterfinal on Friday. Following medical exams, the US Open champion posted details of his injury on Saturday.

