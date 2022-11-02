Governor Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin) was in the Northwoods Thursday. He stopped by the Vilas County Democratic party headquarters in Arbor Vitae. Evers arrived in his school bus, a nod to his background in education. He talked to his supporters about his administration's investments into the state's economy, including about a billion dollars to small businesses, farmers, and the tourism industry.

VILAS COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO