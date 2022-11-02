ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

What History Says About UGA's Chances to Stop Vols Passing Attack

By Christian Goeckel
 3 days ago

Tennessee, the No. 1 team in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, is headed to Athens for a monumental game against Georgia, the No. 1 team according to the AP Poll.

The Volunteers boast one of the nation’s best offenses. A big reason behind their vault to the top has been the performance of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The junior out of Irmo, South Carolina currently leads the FBS in receiving touchdowns (14) and ranks fourth in receiving yards (907). He’ll be a major factor in this one. In Tennessee’s October 15th matchup against then No. 1 Alabama, Hyatt hauled in 6 receptions for 207 yards and 5 scores.

Georgia, with a young secondary, will obviously need to always be aware of where Hyatt is on the field. But how have top receivers performed against Kirby Smart defenses in the past? Let’s put some historical context to it:
Most receiving yards against Georgia since 2016 (Kirby Smart’s first season at Georgia):

  • 2018 - Andy Isabella - UMass - 15 rec, 219 yds, 2 TD
  • 2021 - Cedric Tillman - @ Tennessee - 10 rec, 200 yds, 1 TD
  • 2016 - J’Mon Moore - @ Mizzou - 8 rec, 196 yds, 2 TD
  • 2021 - Jameson Williams - Alabama - 7 rec, 184 yds, 2 TD *SEC Championship
  • 2020 - Devonta Smith - @ Alabama - 11 rec, 167 yds, 2 TD

Georgia won three of the games above, with the only losses coming to Alabama, and only one of the performances coming in Athens. Playing in Sanford Stadium is going to be a huge factor. Here are the top receiving performances against Georgia in Sanford since Smart took over:

  • 2018 - Andy Isabella - UMass - 15 rec, 219 yds, 2 TD
  • 2017 - Emanuel Hall - Mizzou - 4 rec, 141 yds, 2 td
  • 2021 - Josh Vann - South Carolina - 3 rec, 128 yds, 1 td
  • 2020 - Jaden Walley - Mississippi State - 7 rec, 115 yds, 1 td
  • 2019 - Cole Kmet - Notre Dame - 9 rec, 108 yds, 1 td

Georgia’s record in those games? 5-0.

