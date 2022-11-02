ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Says Christine Is Still Technically Married to Kody Until She’s ‘Physical With Another Man’

By Julia Odom
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

In a preview for the upcoming November 6 episode of Sister Wives , Kody Brown and his estranged wife, Christine Brown, argue over the status of their divorce, and Robyn Brown weighs in .

She believes that since Christine and Kody are spiritually married, they must go through the church. She also believes that unless Christine is intimate with another man, she is still technically married to Kody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzYBx_0iwKyy1J00
Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 | TLC

Kody thinks Christine has to go through the church to get divorced

In a sneak preview of the upcoming Sister Wives episode (Via ET ), Kody tells Christine that it’s “news” to him that they’re officially divorced after 27 years of spiritual marriage.

The father of 18 heard of his divorce from his 11-year-old daughter Truely and isn’t willing to accept it. He believes it must be agreed upon by both parties and done through the church.

“We never made an official agreement. We never signed a paper. We never agreed. We never went to our church and said, ‘Hey, we’re divorced.’ or ‘we want a divorce.’ Would they even allow us a divorce?” Kody tells the cameras.

Robyn believes Christine is still married to Kody until she is ‘physical with another man’

Earlier this season, Robyn said that there was a particular “separation procedure” that the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB) members must go through to be granted a divorce.

In the clip, Robyn chimes in on Christine’s decision to label herself divorced and backs up Kody. “Usually, our church would say you’re divorced. You have to go ask for a divorce. You have to get [the] paperwork. You have to get approval. You have to prove that the marriage is broken,” Robyn tells Kody during the meeting.

“Christine saying, ‘I’m divorced,’ is sort of invalidating our beliefs. We’re spiritually married to Kody by our church. If we want a divorce, then we have to go get their approval,” Robyn tells the cameras .

“You know, technically, from my understanding, until Christine is physical with another man, she’s not divorced,” Robyn says.

Janelle is on Christine’s side

Since Christine was never legally married to Kody, there is no legal marriage contract binding her to him. Since she left the faith, she also doesn’t adhere to the belief system. The Sister Wives star believes that her divorce is between her and God and no one else.

Christine explained that when her mother left her faith and left her plural marriage, she didn’t go through the church either. “Since I don’t have any legal contract that binds me with Kody, there was no legal process that we need to go through. Neither of us are part of this religion anymore,” Christine says to the cameras. She doesn’t see the “problem” in just deciding when she’s divorced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGXU4_0iwKyy1J00
The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ includes Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine, and Janelle Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Of course, Christine’s sister wife, Janelle, is on her side. “I mean, as far as I know, it’s just that the divorce needs to be recognized. But Christine has left the faith. So she says it’ll be between her and God, and that’s OK. The rules don’t apply to her anymore if she’s not in the faith,” Janelle told the cameras.

Next week, fans can tune into the new episode. Hopefully, Sister Wives fans will finally find out what is the “knife” in Kody’s kidneys .

New episodes of Sister Wives Season 17 air Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

RELATED: How All of the ‘Sister Wives’ Lives Mirror Their Mothers’ Lives

Comments / 30

Valerie Holt
3d ago

No she not You're the one that stuck now and Mary won't leave because she won't take note for an answer she's free and she's no longer under the law but she's under God's grace Robin all this time you wanted Cody for yourself

Reply
13
Noel Baird Brannum
3d ago

No she's not married to him, that's within their church and beliefs. She can walk and leave that piece of crap that's called a husband. I've watched this show from the beginning and now realize what Cody is all about.

Reply
11
Judi Browning
2d ago

Not Robyn's concern. she's overstepping if she says anything. Christine didn't just leave Kody.. she left Robyn too, FOR GOOD REASON!!! Besides. Kody's so called family doesn't belong to the religious order they did.... they were kicked out !!!

Reply
7
Related
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look

Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits 'I Have An Emotional Attachment To Christine' As She Tries Kicking Him Out Of Their House

Kody Brown is dragging his feet when it comes to his split from Christine — and he has good reason for doing so. "Listen, I have an emotional attachment to Christine!" the patriarch confesses in the sneak peak of the Sunday, October 30, episode of Sister Wives. As fans of the TLC series watch Christine and Kody's split play out on the small screen — with the 50-year-old urging the patriarch to pack his belongings — the father-of-18 is seen putting up a fight. In the preview for the upcoming episode, Christine proposes that she keep her house and Kody...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children

Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire After Boasting She's 'Over Here Enjoying My Life' Despite Trouble At Home

Meri Brown is out here living her best life — but her fans think it's time she cut her vacation short and head home. After Meri boasted about living life to the fullest away from her polygamous family, Sister Wives fans were quick to call her out in the comments section of one of her posts documenting her latest trip.Alongside a selfie in a car with a thermos in her hand, the reality star wrote on Instagram, "Don't mind me! Just over here enjoying my life!" 'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN ROADTRIPS TO DISNEYLAND WITH BFF AFTER ROBYN ADMITS SHE...
Distractify

‘Teen Mom 2’ Fooled Us With Those Shots of Ashley Jones’ House

In a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ashley Jones sprang two surprises on husband Bar Smith. One was that she got into nursing school. The other was they would have to move to Las Vegas in two weeks. So, did they go through with the move? Where does Ashley from Teen Mom live now?
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

216K+
Followers
119K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy