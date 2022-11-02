ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Now Favored to Miss the Playoffs Thanks to Their Embarrassing 1-5 Start

By Jack Dougherty
 3 days ago

After going a disappointing 33-49 last year and somehow missing the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2022-23 NBA season with visions of a bounce-back campaign. So, yeah, about that…

Through six games, the Lakers are 1-5 and have been outscored by 5.2 points per game. LA currently ranks second-to-last in the NBA in both points per game (105.3) and offensive efficiency (0.981). The Lakers also rank dead last in offensive rating (100.3) and three-point shooting percentage (26.6%).

It’s possible this Lakers team is even worse than last year’s version, and sportsbooks are telling us LA is likely to miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Lakers are a mess once again

New season, same old Lakers.

Los Angeles wasn’t able to bulk up the roster this past offseason because of the $129 million it owes LeBron James , Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis this year. The Lakers needed their three-headed monster to somehow overcome this weak roster and lead the team back to playoff contention, but the results have been discouraging thus far.

Davis continues to prove he can’t be trusted to stay healthy, and Westbrook has been such a liability on offense that he’s been relegated to the bench. LeBron is still LeBron, but at 37 years old and in his 20th year in the NBA, even he can’t save this sinking ship.

In an NBA that’s become all about the three-point shot, the Lakers are the worst shooting team in the league. That, combined with their lack of depth, has them at 1-5 through six games with little hope of a turnaround.

LA entered the season with +1800 odds ($100 bet wins $1,800) to win the title, but after just two weeks, the Lakers are now favored to miss the playoffs.

The Lakers are now -185 to miss the playoffs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpQz1_0iwKxiB800
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers argues a call | Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It’s too early in the season to declare the Lakers’ season dead, but this team is going to have an uphill climb just to make the play-in tournament. In fact, according to DraftKings , the Lakers are now -185 to miss the playoffs and +150 to make the playoffs. They were +180 to miss the playoffs and -220 to make entering the season

The Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Indiana Pacers are the only teams with worse odds than the Lakers to make the playoffs. That’s not an encouraging bunch to be grouped with. Even the Brooklyn Nets, after starting the season 2-6 and firing head coach Steve Nash, are +285 to miss the playoffs.

Sportsbooks seem to be giving up on the Lakers already, and maybe we should, too.

