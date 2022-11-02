Samir Knox: Could you talk a little bit about your time in Boone County and how long you've been here?. Jenna Redel: Yeah. So I came to Boone County in 2000. I graduated from undergrad, and I started into a program called the police court and they placed me here in Columbia at the University of Missouri's Police Department. Towards the tail end of that, I went to law school, and I also got a master's in business administration from Mizzou. And then when I finished those programs, I started as an assistant attorney general for the state of Missouri in Jefferson City. So I worked in Jefferson City for about six years. And at the tail end of that. I came here to Boone County government. And I've been their director of risk management and HR ever since.

BOONE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO