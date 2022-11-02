Read full article on original website
kbia.org
Candidate Conversations: Bob Nolte
Ellie Lin: Bob Nolte is running for Boone County Recorder of Deeds against Shamon Jones. He's never held public office before and he sat down with us earlier this month. In this episode, we'll hear a conversation with KBIA's Briana Heaney. Briana Heaney: Okay, so what makes you the best...
kbia.org
Candidate Conversations: Kathy Steinhoff
Ellie Lin: Columbia Public School teacher Kathy Steinhoff is running unopposed for state representative of Missouri's 45th district. In this episode, we'll hear Steinhoff's conversation with KBIA is Melanie Oliva?. Melanie Oliva: What motivated you to run for this office?. Kathy Steinhoff: That's an interesting question. I did not have...
kbia.org
Candidate Conversations: Jenna Redel
Samir Knox: Could you talk a little bit about your time in Boone County and how long you've been here?. Jenna Redel: Yeah. So I came to Boone County in 2000. I graduated from undergrad, and I started into a program called the police court and they placed me here in Columbia at the University of Missouri's Police Department. Towards the tail end of that, I went to law school, and I also got a master's in business administration from Mizzou. And then when I finished those programs, I started as an assistant attorney general for the state of Missouri in Jefferson City. So I worked in Jefferson City for about six years. And at the tail end of that. I came here to Boone County government. And I've been their director of risk management and HR ever since.
kbia.org
Candidate Conversations: John Martin
Ellie Lin: John Martin is a Republican running against Democrat Adrian Plank for state representative of Missouri's 47th district. In this episode, we'll hear Martin's conversation with KBIA's Reagan Wiles. Reagan Wiles: So let's just go ahead and get into it. Tell me a bit about your background. Where are...
kbia.org
Candidate Conversations: Doug Mann
Ellie Lin: Douglas Mann is running for state representative of Missouri's 50th District against Republican James Musgraves. He's a civil rights lawyer here in Columbia and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Law. Mann sat down in conversation with KBIA's Briana Heaney. Briana Heaney: What made you...
kbia.org
What are we voting for in the November 2022 election? Here is everything on Boone County's ballot
Each election year, KBIA sits down with local candidates to hear what they have to say on their own terms. Some of these candidates you might see on TV every day. Others might be familiar by name only, if that. But KBIA interviews them all for "Candidate Conversations," so that you can be informed when you go to the polls next week.
kbia.org
Paul Pepper: Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC & Authors Kathryn Fishman-Weaver and Stephanie Walter
Election Day is just around the corner - are you ready?! If not, League of Women Voters Columbia-Boone County president MARILYN McLEOD encourages anyone seeking more information to check out the League's own website before you head to the polls. Also, Mizzou Academy's KATHRYN FISHMAN-WEAVER and STEPHANIE WALTER are "excited" to talk to us about their new book, Connected Classrooms, which looks at building and maintaining student-teacher relationships in an every-growing online world. (4:58) November 3, 2022.
kbia.org
Cooper County health board ordered to pay nearly $100,000
A judge ordered the Cooper County Health Board to pay $94,000 in attorneys fees for the plaintiffs in a recent lawsuit over farm regulations and Missouri's Sunshine Law. The lawsuit filed in 2018 included dozens of farmers as plaintiffs, claiming the board tried to enact regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) without having the authority to do so.
kbia.org
Discover Nature: Fish Stocking
This week on Discover Nature, discover new places to fish for trout in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks lakes full of multiple species of fish throughout the state many times per year. From catfish to trout, the fish are raised at MDC’s hatcheries then transported to the different lakes where they are allowed to flourish.
