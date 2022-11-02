ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, MO

kbia.org

Candidate Conversations: Bob Nolte

Ellie Lin: Bob Nolte is running for Boone County Recorder of Deeds against Shamon Jones. He's never held public office before and he sat down with us earlier this month. In this episode, we'll hear a conversation with KBIA's Briana Heaney. Briana Heaney: Okay, so what makes you the best...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kbia.org

Candidate Conversations: Kathy Steinhoff

Ellie Lin: Columbia Public School teacher Kathy Steinhoff is running unopposed for state representative of Missouri's 45th district. In this episode, we'll hear Steinhoff's conversation with KBIA is Melanie Oliva?. Melanie Oliva: What motivated you to run for this office?. Kathy Steinhoff: That's an interesting question. I did not have...
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Candidate Conversations: Jenna Redel

Samir Knox: Could you talk a little bit about your time in Boone County and how long you've been here?. Jenna Redel: Yeah. So I came to Boone County in 2000. I graduated from undergrad, and I started into a program called the police court and they placed me here in Columbia at the University of Missouri's Police Department. Towards the tail end of that, I went to law school, and I also got a master's in business administration from Mizzou. And then when I finished those programs, I started as an assistant attorney general for the state of Missouri in Jefferson City. So I worked in Jefferson City for about six years. And at the tail end of that. I came here to Boone County government. And I've been their director of risk management and HR ever since.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kbia.org

Candidate Conversations: John Martin

Ellie Lin: John Martin is a Republican running against Democrat Adrian Plank for state representative of Missouri's 47th district. In this episode, we'll hear Martin's conversation with KBIA's Reagan Wiles. Reagan Wiles: So let's just go ahead and get into it. Tell me a bit about your background. Where are...
MISSOURI STATE
kbia.org

Candidate Conversations: Doug Mann

Ellie Lin: Douglas Mann is running for state representative of Missouri's 50th District against Republican James Musgraves. He's a civil rights lawyer here in Columbia and a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Law. Mann sat down in conversation with KBIA's Briana Heaney. Briana Heaney: What made you...
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC & Authors Kathryn Fishman-Weaver and Stephanie Walter

Election Day is just around the corner - are you ready?! If not, League of Women Voters Columbia-Boone County president MARILYN McLEOD encourages anyone seeking more information to check out the League's own website before you head to the polls. Also, Mizzou Academy's KATHRYN FISHMAN-WEAVER and STEPHANIE WALTER are "excited" to talk to us about their new book, Connected Classrooms, which looks at building and maintaining student-teacher relationships in an every-growing online world. (4:58) November 3, 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Cooper County health board ordered to pay nearly $100,000

A judge ordered the Cooper County Health Board to pay $94,000 in attorneys fees for the plaintiffs in a recent lawsuit over farm regulations and Missouri's Sunshine Law. The lawsuit filed in 2018 included dozens of farmers as plaintiffs, claiming the board tried to enact regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) without having the authority to do so.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kbia.org

Discover Nature: Fish Stocking

This week on Discover Nature, discover new places to fish for trout in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks lakes full of multiple species of fish throughout the state many times per year. From catfish to trout, the fish are raised at MDC’s hatcheries then transported to the different lakes where they are allowed to flourish.
MISSOURI STATE

