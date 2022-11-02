ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson acquitted in federal bribery trial

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R8COB_0iwKus9T00

Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson acquitted in bribery trial 01:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A jury acquitted Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson on Wednesday in his federal bribery trial. Johnson was accused of selling his office to two nonprofit executives through a no-show job with minimal work for his wife.

The verdict comes after four days of deliberations.

Earlier Wednesday, the judge replaced a juror with an alternate.

No explanation was given to those in the courtroom for the move.

Johnson spoke to reporters shortly after the verdict.

"I want to most importantly thank all of my supporters and my constituents for their prayers and their e-mails and them showing up to court and believing in us," Johnson said. "I'm looking forward to getting back to addressing the issue of gun violence in Philadelphia and most importantly, representing my constituents."

Johnson had faced a retrial after a previous jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Comments / 5

Who
3d ago

I can't believe this corrupt MFKR got acquitted. Then again it's the way the judicial system is headed under Democrats, liberalism. Look they wouldn't even sentence Nicolas Cruz to death for killing 17 innocent people and that was in Florida.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Philly councilman, wife acquitted of fraud charges

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia City Council member and his wife have been acquitted of corruption charges in federal court. Jurors deliberated for five days before finding Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, not guilty Wednesday in their second trial on honest services wire fraud charges. The Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

How Philadelphians working to end gun violence feel about the Krasner impeachment effort

The first time Larry Krasner ran for Philadelphia district attorney, Terrez McCleary voted for him. When he ran for a second term, she refrained from voting at all. “I don’t agree with a lot of things that his office does, I’m not a fan of his,” said McCleary, who founded Mothers Bonded By Grief after the shooting death of her daughter. “However,” she added, “I do not hold him accountable for a lot of the outcomes of these cases, and a lack of arrests.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. Gov. candidate Josh Shapiro talks campaign, issues, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania governor's race is a highly watched contest both locally and nationally. CBS3 talked to Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro about several key issues facing the commonwealth, particularly Philadelphia.It's the final push to get out the vote in Pennsylvania, with Shapiro setting out on a dizzying bus tour, crisscrossing the state."Over the next week we're gonna be hitting 21 counties rural, urban, suburban communities," the Pennsylvania attorney general said. "We're starting in Erie and we'll be closing this out in my hometown of Abington."CBS3 spoke with Shapiro about his mobile campaign strategy. A recent CBS News poll...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPG Talk Radio

2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot in North Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of West Lehigh Avenue around 11:45 p.m.Authorities say one man in his 30s was shot in the leg. The other one, also in his 30s, was shot in the arm. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital.The man who was shot in the leg is in critical condition, while the other one is listed in stable condition, police say.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pa. has seen unusual threat levels against poll workers: FBI

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- As Election Day nears, officials in Philadelphia are reminding everyone that voter intimidation and harassment is illegal.Pennsylvania is one of seven states the FBI has identified as having seen unusual threat levels against poll workers. That has led to a shortage of poll workers and resulted in Philadelphia increasing pay for poll workers. Additionally, there are concerns about voter intimidation at polling places and officials are trying to get ahead of it all."Sometimes with extremists, it's necessary to knock on their foreheads early, and that's what we're doing now," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "We're making sure you have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem

The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

9 shot outside bar in Kensington: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Nine people were shot outside a bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section on Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened in the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.  Police say a black car pulled up and fired into the crowd on the sidewalk. At least 40 shots were fired, according to police.    Two people are in critical condition and seven others were placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. Police believe there were multiple shooters involved. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Guard accused of running an organized crime ring out of a Pa. jail cell

A guard named the Pizza man helped run an organized crime ring out of a jail cell, according to a grand jury. Correctional Officer Khalif Workman, 30, has been accused of taking an estimated $23,000 in bribes for more than two months last year. Workman reportedly helped prisoner Barry “Bones” Garland run an organized crime enterprise via city jail Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, The Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two of the teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School have been linked to another murder in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore confirmed to Eyewitness News warrants were approved for Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, in the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on Sept. 26. That shooting took place on Sept. 26, the day before the shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde and injured four others. Last month, police released surveillance video of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing Tahmir Jones on the 600 block of North 13th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring

PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police respond to barricade situation in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police resolved a barricade situation in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning. Authorities say a 47-year-old man barricaded himself at a house on the 10900 block of Modena Place around 2:30 a.m.Police responded to a man with a weapon and declared a barricade situation around 2:40 a.m.A SWAT team was called to the scene as well.Around 3:30 a.m. the man was taken into custody, officials say.Police say that neither police nor the man were injured during the incident.This is an ongoing investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
99K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy