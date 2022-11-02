ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

JUST IN: Georgia to Be Without Adonai Mitchell vs Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs enter their matchup on Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers as a relatively banged-up football team and according to reports, they will be without star wide receiver, Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell has missed the last seven games due to an ankle injury that he suffered on this first catch...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Kirby Smart Joins Gameday to Talk Defending Tennessee, Nolan Smith, and More

College football's center stage is in Athens, Georgia on Saturday as the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. With College Gameday up and kicking Saturday morning, as usual the home team's coach made an appearance. That meant Kirby Smart is his standard grey...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia's Home Field Advantage Comes Through After National Doubt

Sanford Stadium holds 93k fans on every given Saturday. It's packed to the upper deck on Dooley Field from noon kick against Kent State to the 3:30 prime time spot against the Nation's No. 1 football team in the form of SEC East rival Tennessee Volunteers. So, when multiple people...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Player Props for Georgia vs Tennessee

The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at home today. The most anticipated matchup weekend with high stakes on the line. The Bulldogs settling in as a 9-point favorite heading into the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Henry County Daily Herald

After painful SEC Tournament loss, Georgia women's soccer waits for NCAA Tournament bid

Following an upset win over No. 3 seed Tennessee, Georgia brought supreme confidence into their semifinal matchup with second-seeded and 13th ranked South Carolina in prime-time Thursday night in Pensacola. The Bulldogs looked to avenge their difficult 1-0 loss to the Gamecocks back in September. Thursday night’s meeting between the...
ATHENS, GA
High School Football PRO

Athens, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Winder-Barrow High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

The sweetest surprise: Soldier returns home, stuns daughter on her birthday at Georgia middle school

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was quite the birthday gift for one Barrow County middle schooler who received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon while at school. All of the emotions were captured on video when the girl's mom, having just returned home after a six-month deployment, walked into the middle of her daughter's class with birthday balloons and roses.
BARROW COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation

Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Blue Alert subject still at large, investigators discover car

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough announces winners for 10th annual Scarecrow on the Square competition

Mainstreet McDonough announced winners of its seasonal scarecrow competition during its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Winners for the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest includes Southern Roots Tavern, Amber & Company, Parlour Salon and Colour Bar, McDonough Methodist Academy, Bryan Grice, Trifecta, Haven House, Southern Ghost Tours, Community Christian Church, and Southern Grace Hospice.
MCDONOUGH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: 11 suspects arrested in months-long gang and violent crime investigation

HART COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into gang activity in Hart and Franklin counties has ended with the arrest of 11 people, law enforcement say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that "Operation Straight to the Hart" resulted in the execution of six search warrants simultaneously on Oct. 27 following a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA

