Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have servedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: Free Cumming City Center concert plus a touch of the holidaysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Traffic Watch: No more left turns at busy intersection in downtown CummingMichelle HallCumming, GA
Sugar Hill is named on the the tastiest cities in the USMalika BowlingSugar Hill, GA
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
JUST IN: Georgia to Be Without Adonai Mitchell vs Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs enter their matchup on Saturday against the Tennessee Volunteers as a relatively banged-up football team and according to reports, they will be without star wide receiver, Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell has missed the last seven games due to an ankle injury that he suffered on this first catch...
Henry County Daily Herald
Kirby Smart Joins Gameday to Talk Defending Tennessee, Nolan Smith, and More
College football's center stage is in Athens, Georgia on Saturday as the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers take on the No. 3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. With College Gameday up and kicking Saturday morning, as usual the home team's coach made an appearance. That meant Kirby Smart is his standard grey...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia's Home Field Advantage Comes Through After National Doubt
Sanford Stadium holds 93k fans on every given Saturday. It's packed to the upper deck on Dooley Field from noon kick against Kent State to the 3:30 prime time spot against the Nation's No. 1 football team in the form of SEC East rival Tennessee Volunteers. So, when multiple people...
Henry County Daily Herald
Player Props for Georgia vs Tennessee
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at home today. The most anticipated matchup weekend with high stakes on the line. The Bulldogs settling in as a 9-point favorite heading into the game.
Henry County Daily Herald
After painful SEC Tournament loss, Georgia women's soccer waits for NCAA Tournament bid
Following an upset win over No. 3 seed Tennessee, Georgia brought supreme confidence into their semifinal matchup with second-seeded and 13th ranked South Carolina in prime-time Thursday night in Pensacola. The Bulldogs looked to avenge their difficult 1-0 loss to the Gamecocks back in September. Thursday night’s meeting between the...
accesswdun.com
Football: GHS routs Panthers for 10th unbeaten regular season in program history
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — There would be no letdown after last week’s emotional win to capture the Region 8-6A title. Gainesville used big play after big play in the opening 24 minutes for a 30-0 halftime lead en route to a stunning 51-0 win over Jackson County to close out the 2022 regular season at City Park Stadium Friday night.
Athens, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Winder-Barrow High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
'I wanted to capture his essence' | Atlanta mural honors Migos rapper TakeOff
ATLANTA — The death of Migos rapper TakeOff has made a particularly heavy impact on the Atlanta community, where the group's inventive musical style inspired a younger generation of the area's hip hop fans and where people took pride in their amazing ascent. One artist took to the BeltLine...
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WXIA 11 Alive
The sweetest surprise: Soldier returns home, stuns daughter on her birthday at Georgia middle school
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — It was quite the birthday gift for one Barrow County middle schooler who received the surprise of a lifetime on Wednesday afternoon while at school. All of the emotions were captured on video when the girl's mom, having just returned home after a six-month deployment, walked into the middle of her daughter's class with birthday balloons and roses.
‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation
Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Winning over a billion dollars could come with some pitfalls, Atlanta lottery players say
ATLANTA — The chance to win $1.2 billion brought out the smiles at a Cobb County gas station on Thursday, but winning that much money could also come with some pitfalls. “I would talk to my attorney and keep it a secret,” said Powerball player Brenda Steele. [DOWNLOAD:...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Blue Alert subject still at large, investigators discover car
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County deputies said investigators found a car at the center of a manhunt for a man linked to the shooting of a detention officer. The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a gray Toyota they believe Brentson Thomas was driving after fleeing law enforcement at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Investigators said Thomas is still at large. Investigators didn't specify where the car was discovered.
Henry County Daily Herald
McDonough announces winners for 10th annual Scarecrow on the Square competition
Mainstreet McDonough announced winners of its seasonal scarecrow competition during its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Winners for the 10th annual Scarecrow Contest includes Southern Roots Tavern, Amber & Company, Parlour Salon and Colour Bar, McDonough Methodist Academy, Bryan Grice, Trifecta, Haven House, Southern Ghost Tours, Community Christian Church, and Southern Grace Hospice.
Stacey Abrams says this run for governor is 'very different,' hopeful for midterms
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democrat Stacey Abrams is in a familiar place. A place where she finds herself one week out from an election she hopes to win. She sometimes thinks back on that 2018 run, but don’t ask her to compare the two. “This is just very...
Rapper TakeOff's death sparks debate about violence in hip-hop community
ATLANTA — The community continues to mourn the loss of popular recording artist TakeOff. The Atlanta native and Migos member was shot and killed at a Houston area bowling alley early Tuesday. TakeOff, whose real name is Kirshnik Ball, isn’t the first artist from Atlanta to be killed in...
fox5atlanta.com
GBI: 11 suspects arrested in months-long gang and violent crime investigation
HART COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into gang activity in Hart and Franklin counties has ended with the arrest of 11 people, law enforcement say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that "Operation Straight to the Hart" resulted in the execution of six search warrants simultaneously on Oct. 27 following a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation.
Comments / 0