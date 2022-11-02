Read full article on original website
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement...
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley is the new queen of daring fashion, from see-through shirts to cutout dresses
From neon outfits to sheer dresses, here are the most daring looks "Sex Education" star Simone Ashley has worn so far.
Beyoncé Gives Old Hollywood Glamour an Updated Twist in Custom Gucci Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Beyoncé arrived on the red carpet for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala at the Barker Hangar hotel in Santa Monica, California, on Oct. 22, channeling Old Hollywood glamour with an updated twist. For the occasion, the musician wore a formfitting custom Gucci gown by Alessandro Michele with a black satin bodice and a feather-trim train. The bust of the dress was adorned with black, white and gray sequins and two star-shaped patterns on each cup of the bust. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet...
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala
Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
Sarah Jessica Parker Proves More Is More in New And Just Like That Fashion Look
Watch: Sarah Jessica Parker Plays Coy About And Just Like That Season 2. Sarah Jessica Parker has never been one to follow the rules of fashion. On Nov. 2, the actress was spotted back on set of season two of HBOMax's Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, serving up yet another effortlessly cool street style look in New York City.
Florence Pugh Rocked Her Signature Sheer Dress Trend In A Shimmery Black Gown At The Academy Gala
Florence Pugh rocked yet another breathtaking gown with sheer fabric at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new members event, held at The National Gallery in London! The Don’t Worry Darling star, 26, graced the red carpet in a glistening dress by Rodarte that featured black-tinted, sparkle-adorned, see-through fabric with elegant black bows and a timeless tiered design.
Johnny Depp’s Savage X Fenty Appearance Has Twitter Rather... Confused
Ever since its conception in 2019, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show has become one of the most anticipated events on the fashion calendar. The annual show is known to be a star-studded affair, with the likes of Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Gigi Hadid, Paris Hilton, and many more, having previously appeared in the Prime Video special. However, reports that Johnny Depp is to appear in Rihanna’s forthcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show have sparked a wave of controversy online.
Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event
Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
Bootcuts Are Back! 10 Bootcut Jeans Inspired By Jennifer Garner's Street Style
Jennifer Garner was an early adapter of jeans with a slightly-flared, bootcut leg. Recently, the actress looked casually cool in a white T-shirt, navy cardigan and pair of ‘90s bootcut jeans while handling school pick-up for her 10-year-old, Sam. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love...
Stars Who Have Channeled the Iconic Plaid Outfit from ‘Clueless’: Natalie Portman, Gigi Hadid and More
Alicia Silverstone's character Cher Horowitz's classic yellow and black plaid jacket and pleated miniskirt she wore in the opening scenes of 1995's Clueless remains one of the most copied looks in fashion among...
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
Tamera Mowry Embraces the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Hybrid Suit Jacket & Thigh-High Boots for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tamera Mowry was interviewed on “The Drew Barrymore Show” yesterday. The “You Should Sit Down For This” author went on the show sporting a reworked suit jacket by Sacai and black thigh-high boots.
Megan Fox Stuns in a Lace-Up Crop Top and Front-Slit Pants
Megan Fox might just the queen of lace-up details, corsets, and slits, as she demonstrated while out to dinner in Brentwood, CA, on Oct. 24. The 36-year-old actor, who is styled by Maeve Reilly, opted for a white monochrome look by Anna October consisting of flared pants with a front zipper and slits that extended from the hips down to the ankles, fastened with delicate hook-and-eye closures; an ivory satin panel corset with side lace-up details; and a long leather Acne Studios trench coat with half-slit sleeves and buckles at the wrists.
Madonna Dresses Up As Queen of Hearts in Rococo Dress & Chunky Boots for Halloween Party With Her Kids
Madonna channeled the royals of times past, tapping into regency core in a Queen of Hearts-esque costume. The star posted a video of her Halloween look alongside four of her children on Instagram yesterday. Dressed in royal digs, the “Material Girl” managed a modernized version of a Rococo gown complete...
Nicole Ari Parker Wears Red Dramatic Floral Headpiece and Valentino Couture Dress for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Filming
Nicole Ari Parker will make a bold style statement in the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” The actress was seen filming scenes on Tuesday in New York wearing a flowing red custom Valentino dress and striking headpiece. The dress had an Empire waistline and a billowing train that was sheer below the skirt line. She coordinated with a pair of strappy red sandals. The wardrobe team’s Instagram account, And Just Like That Costumes, shared photos from the film set, including Valentino tags emblazoned with “Valentino for And Just Like That.”...
Margot Robbie Suits Up in White Proenza Schouler Look With Black Lace Details for WSJ. Magazine Innovation Awards
Margot Robbie attended the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City, suited up in white. To celebrate the annual awards ceremony, the actress wore a white blazer and matching wide-leg flared pants from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection. Under the jacket she had on a black lace button-down shirt.
