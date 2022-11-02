Read full article on original website
gojsutigers.com
JSU Tops Mississippi Valley State on Senior Night
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University volleyball team celebrated senior night and received their 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Regular Season Championship rings during their 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State Friday evening. HOW IT HAPPENED. Jackson State (12-14, 11-3 SWAC) opened the first set with a 10-5 lead. -Mississippi...
impact601.com
Bulldogs trample Lumberton to clinch Region Championship; eyes turn to the playoffs
Those words rang out from Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady in the postgame circle after a dominating 50-0 victory over Lumberton that featured a running clock before the first half ended while clinching the Region 4-1A District Championship. Bay Springs dominated the regular season finale from start to finish,...
Union, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson girl’s basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20
Port Gibson High School girls’ basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20 on Thursday. Sa’Mya Thomas led the team with 13 points followed by Rekiyah Washington who added seven points and Gerkiya Flowers who contributed six in the win. The Blue Waves are coached by Lorenzo Thomas and will...
gojsutigers.com
Football Travels To Houston To Face Texas Southern
The Jackson State football team opens November in Houston and will take on Texas Southern in a 6 p.m. game Saturday evening. Date; Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 p.m., PNC Stadium, Houston,...
Big JSU football games bring $13 million to Jackson
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) said the college generated two back-to-back winning weekends for the city of Jackson with the 2022 Homecoming and BoomBox Classic football home games. Visit Jackson officials estimate an economic impact to the city of $8.9 million and $4.4 million respectively for both JSU events. “As the largest […]
WTOK-TV
College Countdown Mississippi recognizes Meridian High as 2021 School of Excellence
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The College Countdown Mississippi campaign announced Meridian High School is the recipient of the 2021 School of Excellence recognition for College Signing Day. Only one high school in the state receives this honor each year. MHS was selected because of its participation and commitment to supporting...
Jackson Free Press
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
mageenews.com
Kingsley College Is Coming to Magee!!! Sneak Peek December 6th
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Kingsley College, a cosmetology and barber school, will open in Magee in January! The school offers top notch education and training.
Meet the Candidates: Michael Guest
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Michael Guest (R-Miss.) is running to keep his seat as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi. He will face Democrat Shuwaski Young in the November 8 General Election. According to his website, Guest lives in Rankin County and is a graduate of Brandon High School. He is […]
WTOK-TV
Afternoon wreck leads to fire
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian. A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly. The area...
prentissheadlight.com
Piggly Wiggly now open on Columbia Avenue
Piggly Wiggly on Columbia Avenue is now open. Ramey’s closed last Wednesday, the store was closed Thursday and re-opened Friday as Piggly Wiggly. The owner of the store is Jason Cook. Store manager is Lisa McPhail. “We are very excited about joining the Jeff Davis community,” said Cook.
WLBT
Family distraught after remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson county family is distraught after learning their missing loved one won’t be coming home. It’s a possibility the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found Wednesday, a month after he disappeared. Carter told relatives he was being threatened by people he...
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
WTOK-TV
Intersection dedicated in honor of Pfc Damian Heidelberg
SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - The memory of a fallen soldier was kept alive Thursday through a special dedication ceremony in Clarke County. Private First Class Damian Laquasha Heidelberg was killed on Nov. 15, 2003 in Iraq. Friends family and other dignitaries gathered for a special service dedicating the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 18 in Heidelberg’s honor. The service highlighted Heidelberg’s life, sacrifice and honor to his country.
WAPT
Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 at Maddox Road
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a woman was killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 18 in Jackson. The coroner identified her as Lyzie Pevey, 19. First responders pulled Pevey from the vehicle and began performing CPR shortly after the wreck, which happened at...
WTOK-TV
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian fire and police departments responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Meridian late Wednesday morning. “All of the sudden it just all came at one time,” Robert Morgan, who witnessed the collapse, said. “It was just a big dust cloud and I jumped in on top of my wife who was sitting in the doorway.”
breezynews.com
DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
TREVON L PATRICK, 18, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500. TAMAYA E POTTS, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. DEWAYNE A SOMMERVILLE, 36, of Winona, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Improper...
Neshoba Democrat
High-speed chase ends with 1 arrest
A Philadelphia man was arrested and charged after leading Union Police and Scott county officials on a high-speed chase last week. Austin Todd Jarriel, 22, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, reckless driving, improper passing, and possession of a controlled substance. Jarriel was arrested after leading Union...
Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
