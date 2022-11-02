ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MS

Comments / 0

Related
gojsutigers.com

JSU Tops Mississippi Valley State on Senior Night

JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University volleyball team celebrated senior night and received their 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Regular Season Championship rings during their 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State Friday evening. HOW IT HAPPENED. Jackson State (12-14, 11-3 SWAC) opened the first set with a 10-5 lead. -Mississippi...
JACKSON, MS
High School Football PRO

Union, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Wesson High School football team will have a game with Union Public High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WESSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Port Gibson girl’s basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20

Port Gibson High School girls’ basketball team defeated Crystal Springs 32-20 on Thursday. Sa’Mya Thomas led the team with 13 points followed by Rekiyah Washington who added seven points and Gerkiya Flowers who contributed six in the win. The Blue Waves are coached by Lorenzo Thomas and will...
PORT GIBSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Football Travels To Houston To Face Texas Southern

The Jackson State football team opens November in Houston and will take on Texas Southern in a 6 p.m. game Saturday evening. Date; Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 p.m., PNC Stadium, Houston,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Big JSU football games bring $13 million to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders with Jackson State University (JSU) said the college generated two back-to-back winning weekends for the city of Jackson with the 2022 Homecoming and BoomBox Classic football home games. Visit Jackson officials estimate an economic impact to the city of $8.9 million and $4.4 million respectively for both JSU events. “As the largest […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Kingsley College Is Coming to Magee!!! Sneak Peek December 6th

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Kingsley College, a cosmetology and barber school, will open in Magee in January! The school offers top notch education and training.
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Michael Guest

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Michael Guest (R-Miss.) is running to keep his seat as the U.S. Representative for the Third District of Mississippi. He will face Democrat Shuwaski Young in the November 8 General Election. According to his website, Guest lives in Rankin County and is a graduate of Brandon High School. He is […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Afternoon wreck leads to fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian. A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly. The area...
MERIDIAN, MS
prentissheadlight.com

Piggly Wiggly now open on Columbia Avenue

Piggly Wiggly on Columbia Avenue is now open. Ramey’s closed last Wednesday, the store was closed Thursday and re-opened Friday as Piggly Wiggly. The owner of the store is Jason Cook. Store manager is Lisa McPhail. “We are very excited about joining the Jeff Davis community,” said Cook.
PRENTISS, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Intersection dedicated in honor of Pfc Damian Heidelberg

SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - The memory of a fallen soldier was kept alive Thursday through a special dedication ceremony in Clarke County. Private First Class Damian Laquasha Heidelberg was killed on Nov. 15, 2003 in Iraq. Friends family and other dignitaries gathered for a special service dedicating the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 18 in Heidelberg’s honor. The service highlighted Heidelberg’s life, sacrifice and honor to his country.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 at Maddox Road

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a woman was killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 18 in Jackson. The coroner identified her as Lyzie Pevey, 19. First responders pulled Pevey from the vehicle and began performing CPR shortly after the wreck, which happened at...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian fire and police departments responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Meridian late Wednesday morning. “All of the sudden it just all came at one time,” Robert Morgan, who witnessed the collapse, said. “It was just a big dust cloud and I jumped in on top of my wife who was sitting in the doorway.”
MERIDIAN, MS
breezynews.com

DUIs and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

TREVON L PATRICK, 18, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500. TAMAYA E POTTS, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. DEWAYNE A SOMMERVILLE, 36, of Winona, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, Improper...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

High-speed chase ends with 1 arrest

A Philadelphia man was arrested and charged after leading Union Police and Scott county officials on a high-speed chase last week. Austin Todd Jarriel, 22, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, reckless driving, improper passing, and possession of a controlled substance. Jarriel was arrested after leading Union...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
WJTV 12

Door Dash driver dies in Jackson shooting

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the Door Dash driver who was shot on Belvoir Place in Jackson died from his injuries. The driver was identified as 39-year-old Corey Price. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened in Jackson on Wednesday, November 2. The shooting […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy