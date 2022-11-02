MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian fire and police departments responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Meridian late Wednesday morning. “All of the sudden it just all came at one time,” Robert Morgan, who witnessed the collapse, said. “It was just a big dust cloud and I jumped in on top of my wife who was sitting in the doorway.”

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO