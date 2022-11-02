Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
papreplive.com
Horvath and Downingtown East overpower Coatesville
CALN >> Sometimes football is a simple game. The team that imposes its will physically and mentally usually wins the game. Friday night at Coatesville Memorial Stadium the Downingtown East Cougars played old-fashioned, smash-mouth football and knocked the fifth-seeded Red Raiders out of the District 1 6A playoffs with a convincing 31-15 win.
Police ID Man Killed In Route 30 South Jersey Crash
A passenger from Burlington County was killed in a crash on Route 30 in Atlantic County. Bruce H. GIlbert of Browns Mills died in the Thursday, Nov. 3 crash, Mullica Township police said. At about 11:45 a.m., police responded to the intersection of White Horse Pike (Route 30) and Elwood...
With Industriousness that Can’t Be Knocked, Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes a Splash with Shore Couture
Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
NJ’s Only Nightclub On Wheels Found Near Rowan University
I didn’t realize this was such a crazy thing to experience until I told someone who hasn’t spent any time at Rowan University. If you didn’t know, I graduated from Rowan just this past May and one of the most famous things on campus is the Cougar Oober. I actually consider myself really lucky to be at Rowan during the come up of the Cougar Oober and it really elevated my time there.
New Jersey Globe
Some voters could be disenfranchied after N.J. motor vehicles refuses to have anyone available for Election Day challenges
Some voters face the possibility of being denied the right to vote in next week’s general election because the New Jersey Motor Vehicles Commission is closed on Election Day and refuses to send a skeleton crew in to handle glitches with voter registration issues they handle that cold help some avoid being disenfranchised.
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
thesunpapers.com
Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown
On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
phillygrub.blog
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE
Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
Trattoria Giuseppe, a Newtown Square Favorite, Closes for Good as Pandemic Leads to Bankruptcy
A favorite family-run Italian restaurant in Newtown Square closed over Thanksgiving weekend after a 15-year run as it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal. Trattoria Giuseppe at 4799 West Chester Pike was owned by Giuseppe Musso, a chef who worked in Sicily, Italy, and...
newtownpress.com
AUBURN ROAD WAREHOUSE CAUSING CONCERN
WOOLWICH TWP. — A proposed industrial park on Auburn Road in Woolwich is causing a stir among homeowners in the neighboring residential area along Oldmans Creek Road. The location of the proposed industrial park is adjacent to the Gen. Harker Elementary School on Oldmans Creek Road and residential homes.
abandonedway.com
Haunting Pictures of Church of the Transfiguration Before it Was Demolished
The Church of the Transfiguration was closed in 2000, and the church building located on the corner of 56th and Cedar in West Philadelphia was demolished in 2009. Originally founded as a Parish in 1905 this building was constructed in 1928 in the Romanesque Style. Unlike many churches of this era Transfiguration was built with no expense spared on architectural details and embellishments.
newtownpress.com
Logan Twp Crime Log
Sept. 4: Officers responded to Wawa on Center Square Rd. for a Theft report. It was reported that the suspect stole approximately 16 packs of cigarettes and fled the store. Officers were able to identify the suspect and charged the 30-year-old Paulsboro man with Shoplifting. Service on this charge is pending.
National Sandwich Day: Where is Delaware’s best Reuben?
Ask your Facebook friends to recommend a cheesesteak vendor, and the same shops pop up repeatedly. But if you request their favorite Reuben, the suggestions wildly differ. These posts elicit passionate responses, with some maintaining that you must go to Philly for a decent Reuben. But since it’s National Sandwich Day, it’s an excellent time to review the local options. ... Read More
These 14 Venues in Chester County Are Rated Among the Region’s Best for Hosting Weddings
Newlyweds in the Philadelphia region have chosen 14 venues in Chester County for this year’s 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards, according to WeddingWire. The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize local wedding professionals who display excellence in every aspect of their work, including quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are then picked based solely on the reviews provided by more than one million WeddingWire couples.
Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Quaker Bridge Mall Today
I've got some exciting news for you. A new ramen restaurant is now open in Quaker Bridge Mall. The Grand Opening is today (Thursday, November 3, 2022) Who doesn't love ramen? I lived on it in college. Lol. From what I'm hearing this is some really great ramen. The place...
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Woman in 2014
Authorities say a man who was originally from Mays Landing has been found guilty of murdering a woman from Egg Harbor Township in 2014. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 42-year-old Timothy Wright guilty of first-degree murder. Wright was charged with strangulating and killing 25-year-old...
firststateupdate.com
Officials Update Middletown Crash That Left Young Women In Critical Condition
At approximately 1:48 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics were requested to respond to the area of Marl Pit Road and DuPont Parkway, in Middletown, for the report of a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. Upon arrival on scene, a 2-vehicle collision was found between a sedan and dump truck, trapping the 19-year-old female driver of the sedan.
The 76ers’ proposed arena could give Market East the lifeline it needs
Philadelphia sports teams — the best sports fans in the world — are on fire. The Phillies are in the World Series. The Eagles are 7-0, matching their record best start ever from 2004, the Philadelphia Union is going to the MLS Cup final for the first time, the 76ers are pulling things together, and the Flyers are off to a good start as well. I can’t remember when all of our teams had so much success and have generated so much excitement at the same time. All five major professional sports teams are poised for great success in the 2022-2023 seasons.
thesunpapers.com
State aid allows county to replace traffic signs
People who get lost while driving, even with a GPS, realize how important traffic signs are to finding a destination. During the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, German soldiers actually changed the direction of the signs so Allied soldiers coming to the aid of Bastogne would go in the wrong direction. Getting lost on the roads in France cost lives.
