WAPT
Sister of Velma Jackson head coach supports brother while battling lung cancer
Before Velma Jackson dominated its first round playoff game 55-0 at home over Newton, head coach Quintin Euell was thinking about his sister. "She's always supported her brother no matter where he was or what he was doing," Euell said about his sister Patrica Smith. In early June, doctors diagnosed...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State to honor deceased OL Sam Westmoreland with number painted on field
Mississippi State on Saturday will host Auburn, the Bulldogs’ first game since coming out of the bye week. It’s also the Bulldogs’ 1st game at Davis Wade Stadium since the death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. Westmoreland was found dead in a Starkville church on Oct. 19. Since then, the team has played at Kentucky and Alabama and have worn helmet decals with his initials and jersey number, 78.
Union, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Neshoba Democrat
Highway 19 paving to Tucker begins
Paving began this week on the $35.6 million four-landing of Highway 19 south from Philadelphia to Tucker. MDOT spokesman Michael Flood said the project consists of grade and paving two additional lanes of Highway 19 from Tucker to Philadelphia for a total length of 4.62 miles. “Expanding this stretch of...
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
Jackson Walgreens store to close this month
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walgreens on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson will close its doors soon. The business has been around for almost 30 years. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, is concerned about how the closure will affect those living in the area. “What about the elderly? What about the sick? What about the poor? […]
WTOK-TV
Afternoon wreck leads to fire
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian. A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly. The area...
WLBT
Family distraught after remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson county family is distraught after learning their missing loved one won’t be coming home. It’s a possibility the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found Wednesday, a month after he disappeared. Carter told relatives he was being threatened by people he...
WDAM-TV
Jones College student hit in Thursday morning accident
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones College student was hit by a car Thursday morning, according to a statement by Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Dr. Finee Ruffin. The student was reportedly taken by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center after being hit near the east entrance...
WDAM-TV
Mobile home engulfed in flames Wednesday in Jones Co.
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County mobile home was engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade, Powers and Sandersville volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 452 Magnolia Road Wednesday around 1:30 pm. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
Woman injured in shooting on Watkins Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured during a shooting in Jackson on Friday, November 4. The shooting happened on Watkins Drive near Interstate 220. Police said more than 40 rounds were fired towards the woman’s vehicle. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the suspects were in a white sedan. According to a witness, […]
Jackson Free Press
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
Unclaimed money event to be held in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasurer’s Office will host an unclaimed money event in Pearl this month. The office will help citizens search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims to receive funds. Attendees are asked to bring the following items to the event: Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, […]
WTOK-TV
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian fire and police departments responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Meridian late Wednesday morning. “All of the sudden it just all came at one time,” Robert Morgan, who witnessed the collapse, said. “It was just a big dust cloud and I jumped in on top of my wife who was sitting in the doorway.”
WTOK-TV
Sela Ward Parkway causes problems for local businesses
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -With construction comes some speed bumps, and growing pains as many local businesses feel the pressure of not having an easily accessible store. On October 26, Sela Ward partially closed, making it a headache for many citizens here in the city to try and get to places easily.
WAPT
Woman killed in crash on Highway 18 at Maddox Road
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said a woman was killed Thursday in a crash on Highway 18 in Jackson. The coroner identified her as Lyzie Pevey, 19. First responders pulled Pevey from the vehicle and began performing CPR shortly after the wreck, which happened at...
Neshoba Democrat
3 arrested in string of ATV thefts
Three men have been arrested in connection with the theft of seven ATVs in Neshoba and adjoining counties, Sheriff Eric Clark said, and they are looking for three more stolen vehicles. The oldest incident was reported in December 2020. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said they know one ATV has...
mageenews.com
Heather Blackwell Found Safe
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Heather Blackwell, who has been missing for a day, was found Wednesday afternoon in a field behind Sears according to local law enforcement. Heather has not been well following brain surgery a few months ago.
Mississippi baker to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian. She specialized in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington announced on social media...
