Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
Carry On and Harry Potter star Leslie Phillips dies aged 98
Leslie Phillips, the British actor who starred in the Carry On movie franchise and later voiced the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 98. Phillips passed away “peacefully in his sleep” on Monday, his agent Jonathan Lloyd confirmed to the PA news agency.
Alanis Morissette explains bowing out of Rock Hall of Fame ceremony
“You Oughta Know” why Alanis Morissette didn’t perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony over the weekend. The singer had been advertised to perform “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo as a tribute to inductee Carly Simon. But that didn’t happen....
Ryan Murphy reflects on the death of ‘Glee’ star Cory Monteith
Ryan Murphy says he now would have handled the death of “Glee” star Cory Monteith differently. In a conversation on the podcast “And That’s What You REALLY Missed” released this week, Murphy said he regretted doing a tribute episode of the show so soon after Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, died from a drug overdose in 2013 at the age of 31.
Jimmy Kimmel to host the 2023 Oscars
Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Academy Awards for a third time, the Academy announced Monday. Kimmel previously helmed the ceremony in 2017 and 2018. “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap,” Kimmel said in a statement. “Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”
Sylvester Stallone is not a fan of ‘Creed III’
Sylvester Stallone will not be reprising his role in “Creed III.”. Stallone, who began playing “Rocky” in 1976, said in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t like where the franchise is headed, so he opted out. “That’s a regretful situation because I...
Cher reminds ‘haters’ that she can hold hands with anyone she wants
Twitter may not be old enough to remember that Cher does what she wants. The icon, who is 76, was recently photographed holding hands with rapper and music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, 36, in West Hollywood. People on social media had questions, and Cher had plenty of answers.
Lindsay Lohan Pops in White Michael Kors Jacket & Gold Sandals for ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Lindsay Lohan donned a Michael Kors ensemble to stop by on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” yesterday. The actress, who is currently promoting her new Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” was photographed in front of the ABC studios in New York after taping an exclusive interview. The “Rumors” songstress was clad in a white double-faced sleeveless wrap jacket which she cinched with a thin gold belt. On bottom, the actress opted for an elliptical skirt with a sharp side slit. Lohan stepped into gold metallic sandals to complete her look. The style featured intersecting straps across the tops of her feet and two...
Bruce Willis Stars In New ‘Detective Knight’ Trailer Even While Battling Aphasia
Back in March, Bruce Willis, along with his much of his family, announced he was officially retiring from acting. The move came after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that impairs a person’s ability to express and comprehend language. Despite this retirement, he has some films that were completed and set to release after he exited the spotlight. One of those, Detective Knight: Redemption, just dropped a trailer that shows the Die Hard alum back front and center in the middle of all the action.
