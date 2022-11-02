Read full article on original website
New landfill facility coming soon to Madison County
REXBURG, IDAHO (KIFI) – The Eastern Idaho Solid Waste District is starting to put preparations together for a brand new landfill area. It will be located east of Rexburg and just south of Newdale along Longhallow road. The solid waste district is receiving $18 million from The US Department...
Idaho Falls police investigate shooting
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police is currently investigating a shooting in Idaho Falls. According to police PIO Jessica Clements, the incident occurred in an apartment complex at the intersection of K-street and Canal Avenue around 9:40 a.m. Responding officers found an adult male with what...
D91 launches new anonymous reporting system
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls School District 91 is launching STOPit!, a reporting system that will allow students, parents and patrons to anonymously report concerns about school safety. STOPit! provides an easy way for students, parents and patrons to anonymously share concerns related to school safety. They...
3 things to know this morning – November 3, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Thursday. 1. A former Soda Springs High School Girl’s Basketball coach , Wade Schvaneveldt, appeared in court on 20 counts of statutory rape. The magistrate judge ruled that the evidence was sufficient to move the case to district court. He will appear for his arraignment on Monday, November 7th.
Idaho Army National Guard troops return Friday afternoon
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Army National Guard tells us they will welcome home nearly 45 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, to Idaho Falls, after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield. They say an additional 150 Soldiers will return to their communities elsewhere across the state throughout the day.
Downed power line causes power outage
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Grandview Drive is currently blocked between Buckbord Lane and Mars Street due to a downed power line. Power is out for a number of customers. As of 12:07p.m., Idaho Falls Power reports power has been restored to some customers. If you are still without out power, crews are working to restore your power.
