IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Grandview Drive is currently blocked between Buckbord Lane and Mars Street due to a downed power line. Power is out for a number of customers. As of 12:07p.m., Idaho Falls Power reports power has been restored to some customers. If you are still without out power, crews are working to restore your power.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO