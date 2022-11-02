To say that Megan Rossi, PhD, BHSc, RD, APD, knows a thing or two about gut health is an understatement. The registered dietitian has written two brilliant, best-selling books on how to improve gut health and is the face behind the popular Instagram account, @theguthealthdoctor. Her impressive social media following is likely due to her ability to disseminate scientific information in a fun, digestible way and that she has a penchant for debunking health and wellness myths we often see go viral on the platform. We recently chatted with the gut expert about why gluten, and bread in particular, is actually a great addition to a microbiome-boosting diet and which types to look out for to get the most bang for your buck.

2 DAYS AGO