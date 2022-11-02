ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

This Is How You Can Gua Sha Your Scalp for More Energy, Better Sleep, and Healthier Hair Growth

Gua sha, an ancient Chinese beauty practice dating back to the Paleolithic Era, has found a place in American beauty and wellness routines in the last few years. The practice has skyrocketed on TikTok and has garnered quite the celebrity following. But while you'll usually spot folks rubbing the feel-good stones across their cheekbones, jaw lines, and forehead—or even their shoulder blades to help improve your posture—scalp gua sha offers its own host of benefits that earn it a worthy spot in your self-care lineup.
‘I’m a Registered Dietitian, and Here’s Why I Recommend Eating Bread for Better Gut Health’

To say that Megan Rossi, PhD, BHSc, RD, APD, knows a thing or two about gut health is an understatement. The registered dietitian has written two brilliant, best-selling books on how to improve gut health and is the face behind the popular Instagram account, @theguthealthdoctor. Her impressive social media following is likely due to her ability to disseminate scientific information in a fun, digestible way and that she has a penchant for debunking health and wellness myths we often see go viral on the platform. We recently chatted with the gut expert about why gluten, and bread in particular, is actually a great addition to a microbiome-boosting diet and which types to look out for to get the most bang for your buck.
This Farm-to-Table Delivery Service Ships Fresh, Hand-Picked Produce Straight to Your Door—Here’s How We Liked It

The struggle is real when it comes to finding organic, sustainably-sourced veggies, let alone fresh, quality produce. As a home cook, I've spent countless minutes (yes, I'm that person that looks for the perfect avocado) sorting through produce aisles at my local brick-and-mortar store only to find moldy celery sticks, soiled lettuce, and over-ripe, mushy tomatoes. Even the most popular grocery delivery services have come up short. It's frustrating, to say the least. So, when I was introduced to The Chef's Garden, I knew I had to give it a try.
How To Fall Asleep When You’re Riled Up About Something Happening the Next Day

It's an unfortunate truth that actively trying to get a full night of sleep can paradoxically keep you awake. Even if you don’t normally have trouble dozing off, as soon as there’s a real reason you feel like you need to get a good night’s sleep—perhaps the next day, you’re leading a big work meeting, running a marathon, or getting married—it’s easy to find yourself staring at the ceiling, hopelessly alert as the nighttime hours tick by. Despite how common this scenario may be, however, sleep doctors say it’s not inevitable. You can learn how to get sufficient sleep before a big day, with a little preparation and a shift in perspective.
This Knee-Strengthening Exercise Can Be Done on a Treadmill in 5 Minutes for Better Mobility and Less Pain

TikTok can be a fount of inspiration for everything from DIY home projects and recipes to useful hacks and workout tips. The only problem? Because both amateurs and professionals have equal access to sharing their “expertise” on the platform—and who knows how the algorithms help a video go viral—it can be tricky to separate out the helpful from the harmful.
Being Able To Squat Like a Toddler Has Many Health Benefits—Here’s Why You Want To See How Low You Can Go

Squats are a standard exercise in most workout routines (especially on leg days), but a deep resting squat? That's not often a go-to, but it should be. "The deep resting squat, or as some people call it, the deep bodyweight squat, is the position where your hips and glutes are below your knees with feet flat resting in a natural resting position without a ton of load on the muscle tissues" explains Joey Thurman, CPT, a certified personal trainer for kuudose, a fitness and wellness community. “It opens up the hips and trunk.”
Just Me, or Is Hot Coffee More Likely To Make You Have To Poop Than Iced? We Asked a Gastro

If you ask me, cold brew and other iced coffee drinks are as fitting for hot summer days as they are for crisp winter mornings. However, I totally get that many coffee drinkers switch up their java routines as temperatures drop by year’s end, choosing to opt for warmer varieties. Now, if you’re in this camp, perhaps you’re noticing a few changes in your digestive habits already this season—namely, there’s a (pardon the pun!) solid chance you might be pooping more often as a result of downing your hot caffeinated bev of choice.
A Definitive Guide To Condoms: Because Cost, Material, Shape, and, Yes, Size Matters

Accessible, inexpensive, and, when used correctly, effective, condoms are an old reliable when it comes to safer sex—and contrary to popular belief, safety needn’t come at the expense of pleasure. It’s just a matter of choosing an option that will satisfy you and your partner. Condoms are available in a wide selection of sizes, materials, and varieties—all of which play an essential role in promoting a pleasurable experience. And this is the guide you've been looking for. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about condoms.
6 Common Habits a Dermatologist Is Begging You To Stop Immediately for the Sake of Your Skin and Hair

We all have little habits that we do without even thinking about them, and according to Lynn McKinley-Grant, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, some of those things can damage your skin. While many of us know that popping pimples is a no-no, seemingly innocuous habits like rubbing your eyes while wearing nail polish could actually cause an issue.
3 Lightweight Moisturizers Derms Say Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated Without Ever Feeling Greasy or Goopy

Having skin that's adequately hydrated is key for maintaining a strong and healthy skin barrier. Traditionally, getting that hydration meant you had to use heavy, occlusive creams—which of course made things complicated for those with oily skin (who, BTW, need moisture too) or anyone who didn't like the feel of a thick, goopy product greasing up their face. Now, though, there are plenty of lightweight formulas that get the job done without greasing up your face.
This Matcha-Infused Green Juice Is Packed with L-Theanine, Which Helps Reduce Stress and Keep Your Brain Healthy as You Age

Truthfully, we’re more than a little interested in learning about the secrets to longevity based on the habits of some of the longest-living people in the world. According to research by Dan Buettner, founder of the Blue Zones and author of The Blue Zones Kitchen, there are five regions around the world where folks live well past their 100th birthday.
5 Vegan, Protein-Packed Instant Pot Pasta Recipes With 5 Ingredients or Less

No need to call in takeout tonight, because dinner plans have already been made for you. (Swoon.) Before anyone has the chance to ask the dreaded question—“What do you want for dinner tonight?”—we’ve rounded up five Instant Pot pasta recipes made with five ingredients or less, which means your meal planning for the entire work week will be signed, sealed, and (ahem) not delivered. Now, onto the hard part: picking which one to make first.
