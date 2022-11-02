Read full article on original website
This Is How You Can Gua Sha Your Scalp for More Energy, Better Sleep, and Healthier Hair Growth
Gua sha, an ancient Chinese beauty practice dating back to the Paleolithic Era, has found a place in American beauty and wellness routines in the last few years. The practice has skyrocketed on TikTok and has garnered quite the celebrity following. But while you'll usually spot folks rubbing the feel-good stones across their cheekbones, jaw lines, and forehead—or even their shoulder blades to help improve your posture—scalp gua sha offers its own host of benefits that earn it a worthy spot in your self-care lineup.
‘I’m a Registered Dietitian, and Here’s Why I Recommend Eating Bread for Better Gut Health’
To say that Megan Rossi, PhD, BHSc, RD, APD, knows a thing or two about gut health is an understatement. The registered dietitian has written two brilliant, best-selling books on how to improve gut health and is the face behind the popular Instagram account, @theguthealthdoctor. Her impressive social media following is likely due to her ability to disseminate scientific information in a fun, digestible way and that she has a penchant for debunking health and wellness myths we often see go viral on the platform. We recently chatted with the gut expert about why gluten, and bread in particular, is actually a great addition to a microbiome-boosting diet and which types to look out for to get the most bang for your buck.
This Farm-to-Table Delivery Service Ships Fresh, Hand-Picked Produce Straight to Your Door—Here’s How We Liked It
The struggle is real when it comes to finding organic, sustainably-sourced veggies, let alone fresh, quality produce. As a home cook, I've spent countless minutes (yes, I'm that person that looks for the perfect avocado) sorting through produce aisles at my local brick-and-mortar store only to find moldy celery sticks, soiled lettuce, and over-ripe, mushy tomatoes. Even the most popular grocery delivery services have come up short. It's frustrating, to say the least. So, when I was introduced to The Chef's Garden, I knew I had to give it a try.
Sorry, but Your Nuts Are Probably Rancid—Here’s How To Keep Them Fresh for Months on End
When mindlessly scrolling through TikTok, it doesn't take long for us to have yet another “I was today years old” moment and discover something totally new. Recently, while watching one of those aesthetically-pleasing refrigerator haul videos (just me?), I happened to notice something that stood out like a fish out of water. And it was nuts.
The New ‘Skin Hero’ Serum Has a Derm-Beloved Ingredient That Gives You All the Benefits of Retinol—Without the Bad Stuff
I’ve got a confession. I’m in my forties and don’t use retinol. Shocking, I know, but I’ve always been hesitant about officially adding it to my skin-care routine and having to deal with the so-called “retinol uglies” (aka, "skin purging," which is basically when your skin breaks out before it gets better).
How To Fall Asleep When You’re Riled Up About Something Happening the Next Day
It's an unfortunate truth that actively trying to get a full night of sleep can paradoxically keep you awake. Even if you don’t normally have trouble dozing off, as soon as there’s a real reason you feel like you need to get a good night’s sleep—perhaps the next day, you’re leading a big work meeting, running a marathon, or getting married—it’s easy to find yourself staring at the ceiling, hopelessly alert as the nighttime hours tick by. Despite how common this scenario may be, however, sleep doctors say it’s not inevitable. You can learn how to get sufficient sleep before a big day, with a little preparation and a shift in perspective.
This Knee-Strengthening Exercise Can Be Done on a Treadmill in 5 Minutes for Better Mobility and Less Pain
TikTok can be a fount of inspiration for everything from DIY home projects and recipes to useful hacks and workout tips. The only problem? Because both amateurs and professionals have equal access to sharing their “expertise” on the platform—and who knows how the algorithms help a video go viral—it can be tricky to separate out the helpful from the harmful.
This Morning Mobility Routine Will Open Up Your Spine in the Time It Takes Your Coffee To Brew
When we're working from home, it can be all too easy to head right from our bed to our desk (or maybe the couch). Gone are the days when we'd at least walk to our car or the train—or even bend over to put on real pants and shoes.
Do You Have 2 Minutes To Exercise Today? It Could Help You Live Longer, According to New Science Findings
Doing a little can help a lot: A new study published in the European Heart Journal has found that doing 15 minutes of vigorous exercise every week—or, just about two minutes of intense activity every day—decreases your risk of death by 18 percent. How could researchers possibly know...
Being Able To Squat Like a Toddler Has Many Health Benefits—Here’s Why You Want To See How Low You Can Go
Squats are a standard exercise in most workout routines (especially on leg days), but a deep resting squat? That's not often a go-to, but it should be. "The deep resting squat, or as some people call it, the deep bodyweight squat, is the position where your hips and glutes are below your knees with feet flat resting in a natural resting position without a ton of load on the muscle tissues" explains Joey Thurman, CPT, a certified personal trainer for kuudose, a fitness and wellness community. “It opens up the hips and trunk.”
Just Me, or Is Hot Coffee More Likely To Make You Have To Poop Than Iced? We Asked a Gastro
If you ask me, cold brew and other iced coffee drinks are as fitting for hot summer days as they are for crisp winter mornings. However, I totally get that many coffee drinkers switch up their java routines as temperatures drop by year’s end, choosing to opt for warmer varieties. Now, if you’re in this camp, perhaps you’re noticing a few changes in your digestive habits already this season—namely, there’s a (pardon the pun!) solid chance you might be pooping more often as a result of downing your hot caffeinated bev of choice.
A Definitive Guide To Condoms: Because Cost, Material, Shape, and, Yes, Size Matters
Accessible, inexpensive, and, when used correctly, effective, condoms are an old reliable when it comes to safer sex—and contrary to popular belief, safety needn’t come at the expense of pleasure. It’s just a matter of choosing an option that will satisfy you and your partner. Condoms are available in a wide selection of sizes, materials, and varieties—all of which play an essential role in promoting a pleasurable experience. And this is the guide you've been looking for. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about condoms.
6 Common Habits a Dermatologist Is Begging You To Stop Immediately for the Sake of Your Skin and Hair
We all have little habits that we do without even thinking about them, and according to Lynn McKinley-Grant, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, some of those things can damage your skin. While many of us know that popping pimples is a no-no, seemingly innocuous habits like rubbing your eyes while wearing nail polish could actually cause an issue.
No More Grey Yolks: This Easy Chef Technique Will Give You Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs Every Time
Just like potatoes, there are hundreds of ways to cook an egg. Scrambled, over easy, poached, sunny-side up... the list goes on and on. However, one of the most classic (and easy) ways to cook this protein-packed ingredient is by boiling them in a pot of hot water, aka making hard-boiled eggs.
3 Lightweight Moisturizers Derms Say Will Keep Your Skin Hydrated Without Ever Feeling Greasy or Goopy
Having skin that's adequately hydrated is key for maintaining a strong and healthy skin barrier. Traditionally, getting that hydration meant you had to use heavy, occlusive creams—which of course made things complicated for those with oily skin (who, BTW, need moisture too) or anyone who didn't like the feel of a thick, goopy product greasing up their face. Now, though, there are plenty of lightweight formulas that get the job done without greasing up your face.
Consider This 3-Ingredient Homemade Banana Milk God’s Gift to Your Next Bowl of Cereal, Oatmeal, or Smoothie
Yes, we too have become banana bread-making pros throughout the last few years. After spending endless hours in our quarantine kitchens with far too many bananas on the brink of becoming a big ol’ pile of mush, finding ways to avoid food waste became a top priority. Despite eating...
This Matcha-Infused Green Juice Is Packed with L-Theanine, Which Helps Reduce Stress and Keep Your Brain Healthy as You Age
Truthfully, we’re more than a little interested in learning about the secrets to longevity based on the habits of some of the longest-living people in the world. According to research by Dan Buettner, founder of the Blue Zones and author of The Blue Zones Kitchen, there are five regions around the world where folks live well past their 100th birthday.
‘I’m an MD, and These Are the 8 Cold-Season Staples I Always Have In My Cabinet’
There's nothing like your first crisp-air walk of the season to give you all the giddy, can't-wait-to-eat-pumpkin-everything feelings. And there's nothing like your first case of sniffles to remind you that cold season isn't always all fun and games. The key to not letting less-than-stellar health disrupt your scarf-clad, foliage-loving...
5 Vegan, Protein-Packed Instant Pot Pasta Recipes With 5 Ingredients or Less
No need to call in takeout tonight, because dinner plans have already been made for you. (Swoon.) Before anyone has the chance to ask the dreaded question—“What do you want for dinner tonight?”—we’ve rounded up five Instant Pot pasta recipes made with five ingredients or less, which means your meal planning for the entire work week will be signed, sealed, and (ahem) not delivered. Now, onto the hard part: picking which one to make first.
6 Vegan Foods Packed with Beta Glucan, a Type of Fiber That’s Key for Maintaining Heart and Gut Health
As ingredients like functional mushrooms are becoming more and more popular, so are the powerhouse nutrients they contain, like beta glucan. A type of fiber, beta glucan boasts an impressive number of health benefits. When looking at fiber as a whole, only about five percent of Americans eat the daily...
