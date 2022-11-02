Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
New film ‘Reckonings’ explores the complex issue of Holocaust reparations
Near-centenarian Holocaust survivor Helena Weinrauch danced at The Paley Center for Media in Manhattan on Thursday night, minutes before a sold-out premiere of the new film “Reckonings.”. Weinrauch, 98, had mixed emotions while walking into the theater to see the documentary in which she appears. “I’m a bit sad...
Cleveland Jewish News
‘That’s a father to love?’ Jewish author unpacks state of denial for son of Nazi fugitive
Did Otto von Wachter, a high-ranking SS member and one-time governor of Krakow, die of a liver infection? Or was he poisoned by someone seeking revenge for the Nazis’ crimes against humanity?. That’s one of the questions examined in Philippe Sands’ book, The Ratline: Love, Lies and Justice on...
Cleveland Jewish News
For some Americans who moved to Israel, this week’s election results are conjuring 2016 deja vu
(JTA) — As she walked along Tel Aviv’s long stretch of boardwalk Wednesday afternoon, the mounting returns making clear that Israel’s next government would be right-wing, Bridget Gottdank thought back to another she cast a losing vote for a liberal candidate. “All day I’ve been thinking about...
Cleveland Jewish News
American Jewish organizations issue a range of reactions to Israel’s election results
As the results of the Israeli general election became clearer on Wednesday, American Jewish organizations issued a range of reactions. Some continued with the message consistently disseminated by mainstream American Jewry—that Israel’s democracy was to be celebrated, the results respected, and that the U.S.-Israel relationship would remain strong regardless of the results. Others, though, began sounding the alarm over the effect that a government inclusive of hard-right elements could have on diaspora ties.
Cleveland Jewish News
The day after Israel’s election, these Jewish groups still are reticent about speaking out about extremists
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Few of the American Jewish groups who would not speak out about the prospect of extremists in government before Israel’s elections have done so the day after, even though Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right provocateur, seems headed for a position of power. The Conference of Presidents...
Cleveland Jewish News
As antisemitism spikes following Elon Musk takeover, ADL calls for Twitter ad boycott
(JTA) — Jewish groups thought Elon Musk was listening to them about antisemitism on Twitter. Then Kanye West came back. In the week after the rapper who now goes by Ye lost most of his endorsements due to his antisemitic rants, and amid an apparent uptick in broader antisemitic content on the platform, the Anti-Defamation League met with Musk, the social media giant’s mercurial new owner, about keeping hate speech off the site.
Cleveland Jewish News
Republicans must defund UN, stop appeasement of Iran
Few if any Americans will be casting their ballots in the midterms based on their views about foreign policy. But if current polling trends hold, the outcome of the 2022 elections could have a major impact on the conduct of both the Biden administration and the United Nations. The only...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ben Shapiro asks JNS’ Alex Traiman: ‘What’s your takeaway from the Israeli election?’
Ben Shapiro says that the policies of the far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir are not so extreme. Watch the full interview:. The post Ben Shapiro asks JNS’ Alex Traiman: ‘What’s your takeaway from the Israeli election?’ appeared first on JNS.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
20 Democrats say keep Israel out of Visa Waiver Program
As the United States appears to be close to adding Israel to the list of countries in the Visa Waiver Program, 20 progressive Democrats in Congress are trying to prevent it. The group, led by Reps. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Oct. 27 that said that Israel should be kept out of the program because of “ethnic-based discrimination” and racial profiling. The letter, which was leaked to Jewish Insider, argued that Israel does not meet the criteria of the program because of “discriminatory restrictions” for entry into Judea and Samaria.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tobin’s columns not acceptable
Much has been written over the past few years about the harmful impact that hate speech and disinformation is having on the American public, an issue that has been brought sharply into focus by former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” and the antisemitic posts of Kanye West. It is also why we in the Cleveland Jewish community should be concerned about the weekly appearance of Jonathan Tobin’s JNS.org column in the Cleveland Jewish News.
Cleveland Jewish News
FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey
HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — The FBI said Thursday that it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that prompted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The nature of the threat was vague. The...
