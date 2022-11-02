ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

A Quiet Storm: Hurricane season comes to an end for Hawaii

KITV 4's Paul Drewes tells us the reasons behind this year's subdued Hurricane season, and why it may also mean a busier winter - in the islands. Hurricane season will come to end at the end of the month, and for Hawaii, the Central Pacific has been mostly quiet. The...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

UH Manoa and Hawaii DOH launch addiction and behavioral health dashboard

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii Manoa has launched a new online dashboard to track substance abuse and mental health disorders across Hawaii. The Statewide Substance Use, Mental Health and Hawaii CARES Summary is a website created in partnership with UH Manoa, the Hawaii Department of Health's Behavioral health administration, and tracks everything from overdose deaths, to crisis calls, and mental health disorders.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Thursday Morning Weather - Increased Showers Expected in Windward and Mauka Areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy east-southeast winds will continue through the weekend, with downstream blocking of the winds occurring at times by the Big Island and Maui. The bulk of shower activity will focus over windward and southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island and Maui, though incoming showers could impact any island over the next several days.
KITV.com

Quiet hurricane season could mean wetter winter

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hurricane season will come to end at the end of the month, and for Hawaii, the Central Pacific has been mostly quiet. The reasons behind this year's subdued season, may also mean it will be a busier winter in the islands.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Vote in Person or via Drop Box by November 8

HONOLULU (Island Life) - With General Election Day right around the corner, it’s time to start casting your vote! The Office of Elections has a few reminders for you during this voting season. Scott Nago (Chief Election Officer, Hawaii State Office of Elections) shared, “...if you still have your...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two...
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, HI
KITV.com

Big Island man issued 10-year sentence for domestic abuse charges

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Honoka'a man was sentenced the high mandatory minimum prison term for seven abuse charges. Adam Kahekili Kepoo, 27, will serve ten years in prison before being eligible for parole for seven felony offenses. The Hawai‘i Paroling Authority set Kepoo’s minimum term at the maximum of ten years following an October 24, 2022 hearing. Kepoo will not be eligible for release until April 22, 2031.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy