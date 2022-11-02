Read full article on original website
A Quiet Storm: Hurricane season comes to an end for Hawaii
KITV 4's Paul Drewes tells us the reasons behind this year's subdued Hurricane season, and why it may also mean a busier winter - in the islands. Hurricane season will come to end at the end of the month, and for Hawaii, the Central Pacific has been mostly quiet. The...
UH Manoa and Hawaii DOH launch addiction and behavioral health dashboard
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii Manoa has launched a new online dashboard to track substance abuse and mental health disorders across Hawaii. The Statewide Substance Use, Mental Health and Hawaii CARES Summary is a website created in partnership with UH Manoa, the Hawaii Department of Health's Behavioral health administration, and tracks everything from overdose deaths, to crisis calls, and mental health disorders.
Thursday Morning Weather - Increased Showers Expected in Windward and Mauka Areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Breezy east-southeast winds will continue through the weekend, with downstream blocking of the winds occurring at times by the Big Island and Maui. The bulk of shower activity will focus over windward and southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island and Maui, though incoming showers could impact any island over the next several days.
Quiet hurricane season could mean wetter winter
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hurricane season will come to end at the end of the month, and for Hawaii, the Central Pacific has been mostly quiet. The reasons behind this year's subdued season, may also mean it will be a busier winter in the islands.
Guinea Pig overpopulation crowds Maui shelter
Shelters say they're overrun with the small critters. KITV4's Diane Ako looks into some of the reasons- and the answer to the problem.
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: scattered rains, weekend trade winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) – An upper disturbance brings scattered rains to the islands for Aloha Friday. Overnight, scattered trade wind showers especially late at night. Highest rain chances for windward and southeast sections of Maui/Big Island. Mostly cloudy skies with lows near 70s.
Homeschooling enrollment in Hawaii increasing, public school enrollment decreasing
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to recent data, the 2020 to 2021 school year, the number of registered home schooled children in Hawaii jumped by 44%. Hawaii's public schools experienced its third consecutive decline in enrollment in 2022. Parents decide to take their kids out of school because of violence, bullying,...
Vote in Person or via Drop Box by November 8
HONOLULU (Island Life) - With General Election Day right around the corner, it’s time to start casting your vote! The Office of Elections has a few reminders for you during this voting season. Scott Nago (Chief Election Officer, Hawaii State Office of Elections) shared, “...if you still have your...
US military finishes draining Red Hill fuel pipelines, updated closure plan released
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military said it's finished draining three pipelines connecting Pearl Harbor to a fuel storage facility that last year spilled jet fuel into the military installation's tap water and sickened 6,000 people. US Navy wants public's ideas on how to use Hawaii fuel tanks. About...
Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two...
With fuel from Red Hill pipes removed, military to begin pipeline repairs
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM (KITV4) -- The military says it's safely removed more than a million gallons from the Red Hill pipelines without spilling a single drop. But now, it's preparing to remove 100 million gallons late next year. "We are now focused on activities that will set the...
Oklahoma man arrested for fake Pokémon card scheme after tip from victim in Hawaii
TULSA, Okla. (KITV4) -- An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly scamming people all across the country with fake Pokémon cards. And the arrest was made possible after one of his alleged victims in Hawaii made a tip to the police. Tulsa Police say Michael McCoy was arrested for...
Big Island man issued 10-year sentence for domestic abuse charges
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Honoka'a man was sentenced the high mandatory minimum prison term for seven abuse charges. Adam Kahekili Kepoo, 27, will serve ten years in prison before being eligible for parole for seven felony offenses. The Hawai‘i Paroling Authority set Kepoo’s minimum term at the maximum of ten years following an October 24, 2022 hearing. Kepoo will not be eligible for release until April 22, 2031.
