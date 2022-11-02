Read full article on original website
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
Inside Indiana Business
Call for support, education and mentorship as solution to Indiana’s nursing shortage
The nursing profession dates back to the 18th and 19th centuries, and it’s been an industry affected by minor bumps and bruises up to extreme illnesses. Within the past few years, though, nurses nationwide have been impacted by COVID, and although we’re in the endemic phase, it’s predicted that these professionals will feel the effects for at least three more years.
wfyi.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
Inside Indiana Business
State plans sweeping reduction of standards
What’s most important for Indiana students to know?. That’s what the Indiana Department of Education will be evaluating for the next seven months as it seeks to reduce the number of standards that the state’s K-12 students are required to learn. The goal is to streamline the...
How Indiana Hunters Can Help ‘Meat’ the Need of Hoosier Families Experience Food Insecurity
Deer season is well underway with thousands of hunters across the state of Indiana getting up well before the sun, putting on their camo, and trekking out into the wilderness with the hope of tracking and bagging themselves a deer they can use to provide meat for their family. Depending on the license you purchased through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, you could hunt and kill up to three deer which would likely give you more meat than you and your family could eat. Maybe you're not in it for the meat. Maybe you just enjoy the thrill of the hunt. In those cases, there is a way you can still enjoy the hunt without letting the meat go to waste.
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW | Which time zone does Indiana belong in?
Hoosiers will turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. The time change will reignite a popular debate. Which time zone does the state belong in?. Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in April 2006. Before then, most of state was on Indiana Time. Currently,...
cbs4indy.com
Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted...
abc57.com
Gov. Holcomb attends groundbreaking ceremony for phase 2 of Mammoth Solar project
FRANCESVILLE, Ind. -- Governor Eric Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and executives of Doral Renewables celebrated a ribbon cutting for Mammoth South, the second of a three phase, 13,000 acre solar farm project in Starke and Pulaski counties. The second phase will be a ground-mounted single axis PV system...
What it would take to change Indiana Statehouse balance of power
INDIANAPOLIS – In addition to the congressional midterms, there are several Statehouse races on the ballot in Indiana. Elections are being held for Indiana auditor, treasurer and secretary of state, along with most seats in the Indiana General Assembly. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly – that means two-thirds of the seats in […]
cpapracticeadvisor.com
Arizona Accounting Firm Henry+Horne to Join Baker Tilly
The advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) and full-service accounting and advisory firm Henry+Horne, LLP (Henry+Horne) have announced their intent to combine effective Dec. 1, 2022. In the last three years, Baker Tilly has expanded its geographic presence from coast to coast, strategically pinpointing the right markets...
WIBC.com
Indiana DNR Talks License/Fees Increase
STATEWIDE — You may have noticed that prices for hunting and fishing licenses have increased from last year. You’re not seeing things – it’s real, and here’s why. “In September of 2021, the Natural Resources Commission approved increases to fees for our hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, as well as a number of commercial licenses and permits,” says Linnea Petercheff, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Licensing/Permitting Supervisor.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
WISH-TV
2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
WNDU
Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
Training exercise uncovers stolen vehicles in Indiana river
What started as routine training resulted in conservation officers finding stolen vehicles dating back to 2008.
Thousands without power across Central Indiana
Wind and downed power lines left thousands of people across Central Indiana without power Saturday afternoon.
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
Counties in need of more poll workers ahead of Election Day
The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says more than 458,000 ballots have been cast so far. That’s just under 10 percent of the total voting population. “If you are concerned at all about what’s happening in your community, your county, your state, get out there and vote and let your voice be heard,” said Beth […]
Indiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 12 Playoffs
Get the latest Indiana high school football scores as the postseason continues across the state
