Missouri State

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills

Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
SEDALIA, MO
KMOV

Missouri Voter Guide

U.S. Senate – Missouri. Schmitt is Missouri’s 43rd Attorney General. He was previously the state’s 46th State Treasurer, and before that, he was elected twice to represent the state’s 15th Senate District. His campaign website reads, “Now with Joe Biden in the White House and a...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 5

Judge grants preliminary injunction to halt parts of new election law. A Cole County judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday to halt parts of the state's new election law, or House bill 1878. The injunction comes after the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sued the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Hotline available to assist Missouri voters during Tuesday election

COLUMBIA - The non-partisan 866-OUR-VOTE Election Protection Hotline will be live all day Monday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 8 during Missouri's election with trained volunteers prepared to assist voters who have questions about their voting rights or face difficulties at the polls. The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition organizes the...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Inaugural no-excuse voting in Missouri coming to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the last two weeks, “no-excuse” voting has been open. Voters have been taking advantage of the new system. It works unlike absentee ballots, where you need an excuse; with no-excuse voting, you don’t need a reason to vote early in person. Gracie...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ashcroft not in favor of ‘yes’ vote on Amendment 3

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In less than a week, Missouri residents will have the chance to vote on Amendment 3.  A “yes” vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to remove state prohibitions on the purchase, possession, consumption, use, delivery, manufacture and sale of marijuana for personal use for adults 21 years old and older. The amendment would also The post Ashcroft not in favor of ‘yes’ vote on Amendment 3 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Mike Parson speaks on Missouri gun laws

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This comes down to red flag laws which Missouri doesn’t have. If an adult buys a gun legally, police can’t just take it away from them, even if there are mentally ill and family are concerned. Recently, Gov. Parson said there is a...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Mayor shows how to vote in Missouri before election day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anyone in Missouri can vote two weeks before election day. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones used her own ballot to demonstrate the state’s new election laws. She cast her vote at the Julia Davis Library today. Missouri has a new “no-excuse” absentee voting provision. It...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kcur.org

How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms

Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Missouri Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Missouri voters:. Missourians will elect a new U.S. Senator after Senator Roy Blunt retires. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Libertarian Jonathan Dine and Constitution Party’s Paul Venable square off in the race for the open seat.
MISSOURI STATE

