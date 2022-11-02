WAY) The City of Johns Creek extends an Invitation to Bid (ITB) to qualified construction firms for the construction of a sidewalk & drainage structures along Bell Road between Johns Creek Presbyterian Church & Chatburn Way. ITB’s will be received electronically via the City’s bid platform, BidNet no later than 2:00PM on November 17, 2022. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is November 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the ITB document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”. The City of Johns Creek, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d—42 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award. All offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the ITB information and instructions.

JOHNS CREEK, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO