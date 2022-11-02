Read full article on original website
142 Jobs Lost at Georgia Shoe Manufacturer – Lay-Offs Followed Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments and Adidas SplitToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
B-52s Song Notwithstanding, Big Shanty Smokehouse Is My Personal Barbeque Love ShackDeanLandKennesaw, GA
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Beauty Spas In Atlanta To Visit For You Next Self-care DayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have servedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Notice of Public Hearing: 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road & 1649 Courtleigh Drive
The City of Dunwoody Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council of Chambers of Dunwoody City Hall, located at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, Georgia 30338, for the purpose of due process of the following:. ZBA 22-16, 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody...
Opinion: Janet Gray, 21 aliases and a home on Happy Hollow Road
The history of Cassidy-Lamb House on W. Fontainebleau Court has been recorded in this column on more than one occasion and included the original owner, Clara Cassidy, followed by Baxter and Midge Maddox, Harold and Charlotte Ebersole and more recently, Ken and Brenda Lamb. Thanks to the DeKalb History Center, I recently learned the surprising story of another owner in the 1950s, Margaret Burton aka Janet Gray, often referred to as Mrs. Gray.
City of Milton: Zoning Appeals
• To allow the existing home to remain in the City of Milton’s 50-foot stream buffer and 75-foot impervious setback. (Sec. 20-426(1)(2)). b. V22-23, 160 Deerhaven Lane (Deferred by Board of Zoning Appeals last month) Request(s):. • To allow a proposed tennis court to encroach into the 75-foot impervious...
County approves $3.7 million McGinnis Ferry property acquisitions
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Commissioners approved more than $3.7 million in property acquisitions Oct. 25, advancing a project to widen McGinnis Ferry Road. Right-of-way acquisitions approved at the work session included 27 properties along the corridor’s western edge, joining dozens of other acquisitions that have been approved by the county for the project over the last year.
Public Notice: November 2022 Meeting Notices
The Mayor and Council of the City of Johns Creek will hold their November meetings on:. Both Work Sessions and Council Meetings will be held at City Hall located at 11360 Lakefield Drive, in Johns Creek, 30097 and are open to the public. Should you have any questions regarding these public meetings, please call the City Clerk Allison Tarpley (678-512-3212).
Invitation to Bid: Bell Road Sidewalk Extension & Drainage Improvements
WAY) The City of Johns Creek extends an Invitation to Bid (ITB) to qualified construction firms for the construction of a sidewalk & drainage structures along Bell Road between Johns Creek Presbyterian Church & Chatburn Way. ITB’s will be received electronically via the City’s bid platform, BidNet no later than 2:00PM on November 17, 2022. Questions are accepted and answered online only via BidNet. Deadline for questions is November 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Quotes, bids, and RFP’s are electronically managed through the Georgia Purchasing Group by BidNet, our online bidding/vendor registration system, on the City website: https://www.johnscreekga.gov/Residents/Purchasing. To access the ITB document you must register with BidNet. Go to the City website above and click the link “register and view quote/bid/RFP opportunities”. The City of Johns Creek, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d—42 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award. All offerors must comply with all general and special requirements of the ITB information and instructions.
