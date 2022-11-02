Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Ruth's Chris Steak House is a High End Restaurant in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
kslsports.com
BYU’s Kody Epps Continues To Support Teammates While Injured
BOISE – BYU will take on Boise State on Saturday without star wide receiver Kody Epps. Epps is out for the remainder of the season after suffering an upper-body injury in the loss to Liberty. The third-year freshman led BYU in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He was officially...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Boise State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU football team went up to play the Boise State Broncos on the blue turf and walked away with a thrilling 31-28 win. Let’s answer some burning questions from a critical win that snaps a four-game losing streak. Who was the most valuable player...
kslsports.com
BYU QB Jaren Hall Scores First Rushing Touchdown Of Season Against Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall ran for a touchdown for the first time this season on the Cougars’ opening drive against the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. With 8:48 remaining in the first quarter, Hall rushed...
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Boise State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From The Blue
BOISE – BYU vs Boise State has become one of the best annual matchups in college football out west. The final chapter takes place tonight on ‘The Blue.’. BYU will be going to the Big 12 Conference beginning in 2023. With that move, BYU and Boise State won’t play anytime soon. So even though BYU comes into this matchup on a four-game losing streak, it’s always a big game when these two square off.
kslsports.com
BYU RB Hinckley Ropati Bursts Downfield For First Career Touchdown
BOISE, Idaho – BYU running back Hinckley Ropati took a screen pass down the field for a big run and the first touchdown of his career during the Cougars’ game against the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. With...
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Boise State: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction
BOISE – Today is the final scheduled chapter of BYU/Boise State in football. With BYU moving on to the Big 12 next season, it brings to a close a great regional rivalry that has produced some excellent college football games. Today’s matchup has the makings to be another entertaining...
kslsports.com
Hall Connects With Nacua To Give BYU Lead Over Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found Puka Nacua in the end zone to give the Cougars a second half lead against the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. With 25 seconds left in the third quarter, Hall tossed...
kslsports.com
Puka Nacua, BYU Beat Boise State To Snap Losing Streak
BOISE, Idaho – Puka Nacua and the BYU Cougars beat the Boise State Broncos on the blue turf to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to .500 on the season. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. BYU defeated Boise State, 31-28. Nacua...
kslsports.com
BYU WR Puka Nacua Makes Massive Catch For Late TD Against Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua made an impressive catch for a huge touchdown for the lead late in the Cougars’ game against the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. With 1:46 left in the fourth quarter,...
kslsports.com
Boise State AD: ‘Working On Future’ Football Games Against BYU
BOISE – Tonight is the final scheduled BYU/Boise State football game. The cause for the pause is BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference. With only three non-conference games to work with and one —per Big 12 rules— has to be against a Power Five opponent, BYU’s options to schedule Boise State are limited.
kslsports.com
BYU Updates Face Mask Shortly Before Kickoff Against Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – The BYU football team made a tweak to the Cougars’ uniforms for a meeting on the blue turf with the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos hosted the Cougars at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Shortly before kickoff, BYU football revealed that the game day...
kslsports.com
BYU Starting Tackle Kingsley Suamataia Is Out Against Boise State
BOISE – BYU right tackle Kingsley Suamataia is the latest starter to be sidelined for the Cougars. Suamataia didn’t make the trip to Boise, Idaho, for the rivalry game against the 6-2 Broncos. KSL Sports did not see Suamataia during pregame warmups here on the blue turf. Kingsley...
kslsports.com
How Much Does BYU Have Left ‘In The Tank’ For Boise State?
PROVO, Utah – BYU football heads to Boise State as a sizable underdog. The reeling Cougars are a touchdown underdog against a Boise squad that has won four consecutive games in the Mountain West Conference. BYU has always had a knack for exceeding expectations when they are a considerable...
kslsports.com
Freshman Quarterback Nate Johnson Finds End Zone For Utes
SALT LAKE CITY – In his first action of the season, freshman quarterback Nate Johnson gave Utah a 14-7 lead with his first collegiate touchdown. With the Utes inside the Wildcat 10-yard line, Johnson took the snap from shotgun and, after faking a handoff, sprinted around the right side of the line, cutting just inside the pylon for Utah’s second touchdown of the evening.
kslsports.com
What Channel Is The BYU/Boise State Game On?
BOISE – The BYU/Boise State football series is typically on a featured television network. That’s how it has been since the two began playing annually back in 2012. It used to be either ESPN, ESPN2, or FS1. The 2022 edition is going to take some research to find...
kslsports.com
Thomas Yassmin’s Second Career Touchdown Gives Utah Big Lead Late
SALT LAKE CITY – With Utah firmly in command, Cam Rising hit Thomas Yassmin for a 12-yard scoring, giving the Utes a 38-10 fourth quarter lead. It was the second touchdown of Yassmin’s career and the first passing touchdown of the day for the Utes. Rising is 13-for25...
kslsports.com
Defensive Lineman Van Fillinger Inactive Tonight Against Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah Utes have been dealing with significant injuries all week and the defensive line suffered a blow when sophomore defensive end Van Fillinger was not able to play against the Arizona Wildcats. This will be Fillinger’s first missed game this season.
kslsports.com
Jaylen Dixon Puts Utah Football On Top With Rushing Score
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah got on the scoreboard first when running back Jaylen Dixon scored from seven-yards out to give the Utes a 7-0 advantage. Dixon capped a six play, 37-yard drive with his third rushing touchdown of the season. After an Arizona touchdown, this game is tied...
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Not In Uniform, Unlikely To Play Against Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY – According to University of Utah insider Michelle Bodkin, University of Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid is not uniform for tonight’s game against Arizona. Kincaid was injured on Utah’s final touchdown of the night. Kincaid did not return following the touchdown. In his weekly...
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Returns For Utes As Jackson & Glover Go Down
SALT LAKE CITY – With Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover dealing with injuries, Tavion Thomas has returned to the Utah Utes backfield. Jackson was injured on a goal line play in which he fumbled. Glover limped off a few minutes later. Jackson has 97 yards on 13 carries...
Comments / 0