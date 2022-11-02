Read full article on original website
Related
Experts say knowledge is power when treating rare genetic disorders
Imagine missing breakfast or lunch one day and simply going about your daily routine. This might seem like quite a mundane oversight for most people, but for some, that very same forgetfulness could be deadly. “As simple as running out the door as a young elementary school student that didn’t have breakfast and didn't have lunch and then tries to go play soccer could bring out an episode and land someone in the hospital because they have rapid muscle breakdown,” said Eileen Sullivan, patient advocate for Long Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorder. Ms. Sullivan is a licensed Ohio attorney who is also the mother of a patient suffering with Long Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorder, a rare disease which impacts energy production and often results in chronic energy deficiency and muscle breakdown. “It is an inborn error of metabolism where the body does not use fat as an energy source efficiently or effectively,” she said. “It is a genetic disorder. There are specific genetic markers and specific genes that indicate that somebody has a fatty acid oxidation disorder.”
verywellhealth.com
Bone Loss: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Bone loss, also known as osteoporosis, is a condition that develops over time in many people. During your lifetime, natural aging, certain diet or lifestyle choices, and even some medications can make bones weaker and more brittle. This doesn't mean that your bones get smaller; instead, they become airier or...
verywellhealth.com
Vaniqa (Eflornithine) - Topical
Vaniqa (eflornithine) is a prescription cream containing an ornithine decarboxylase (enzyme) inhibitor. Vaniqa is approved by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be used on your skin (topically) but only on your face. It works by blocking an enzyme in your hair follicles called ornithine decarboxylase. The inhibition of this enzyme reduces the growth of hairs.
New treatment for nightmares holds promise, study finds
Heart pounding, I sit bolt upright in bed, flushed, sweaty and utterly panicked. My brain has snatched me from a nightmare — a dream so alarming I wake up. I've only had one or two such night terrors, but for people suffering from trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression or anxiety, frightening dreams may come night after night, ruining their sleep and ultimately their health. Visions from nightmares can also creep like dark shadows into the light of the next day, disrupting a person's ability to focus and think. Mood plummets, and anxiety rises. Days may be filled with an intense fear of falling asleep and trigger yet another terrifying dream. Such symptoms can lead to a diagnosis of nightmare disorder, a sleep condition that affects about 4 percent of adults, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
verywellhealth.com
How to Manage Prediabetes and Prevent Diabetes
Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not quite at the level of diabetes. High blood sugar levels occur in prediabetes when the body does not properly respond to insulin (a hormone that allows cells to use sugar for energy). People with prediabetes are at higher...
verywellhealth.com
Tips for Managing Type 2 Diabetes
In the United States, around 90% or more of people affected by diabetes have type 2 diabetes. People affected by this condition cannot use insulin effectively. Cells become resistant to insulin, making them not take in enough sugar. In turn, the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin to keep up with blood glucose (sugar) levels. The high blood glucose levels that result can adversely affect different body systems, such as cardiovascular (heart) or renal (kidney) systems.
verywellhealth.com
Prediabetes Screening: Testing and Next Steps
Prediabetes is associated with elevated blood sugar levels that are not yet high enough to meet a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. Besides serving as a stepping stone to diabetes, prediabetes increases a person's chances of developing permanent damage to organs like their kidneys, heart, and eyes. Screening for prediabetes...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Displaced Aggression?
Anger is a normal and common emotion, often an automatic reaction to an undesirable situation. Sometimes, though, we let our anger control our actions and take it out on someone unrelated to the situation that angered us. This is called displaced anger. Whether you've taken your anger out on your partner, children, or the barista at your local coffee shop, you've likely displaced your anger at some point in your life.
verywellhealth.com
Is It Normal to Talk to Yourself?
People talk to themselves out loud for many reasons. It could come from loneliness, stress, anxiety, or even trauma. Usually, though, talking to yourself is a healthy, normal, and even beneficial way to process thoughts and experiences. This article explains the difference between healthy and concerning self-talk, provides tips for...
verywellhealth.com
Merrem (Meropenem) - Intravenous
Merrem (Meropenem) is an antibiotic medication administered intravenously (IV; into a vein) and delivered by a trained healthcare provider. Merrem is used to treat complicated skin and skin structure infections, complicated intra-abdominal infections, and bacterial meningitis in adults and children 3 months and older. Merrem belongs to a class of drugs called carbapenems.
verywellhealth.com
Itchy Neck Symptoms
You may not want to ignore that annoying neck itch (pruritus). Most of the time, the cause of your itch is not serious. But sometimes, it can be a sign of an underlying health condition, so you don't want to dismiss this subtle sign entirely. If your itch lasts for...
verywellhealth.com
Claritin (Loratadine) - Oral
Claritin (loratadine) is an over-the-counter (OTC) medication used to treat symptoms of seasonal or year-round (perennial) allergies and hives in adults and children. It does not prevent hives or prevent or treat a serious allergic reaction (anaphylaxis). Claritin is part of a class of drugs known as antihistamines. During an...
verywellhealth.com
Understanding Anxiety and Eczema
Eczema (also known as atopic dermatitis) is a skin condition that causes an inflamed, scaly, itchy rash. This can occur anywhere on the body, including the hands and face. Anxiety is a group of mental disorders with symptoms such as nausea, rapid heartbeat, and feelings of nervousness and panic. In...
Comments / 0