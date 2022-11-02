It’s unlikely that we’ll see more electric vehicles on the road than gas-powered cars anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. And since road construction and maintenance is currently funded largely by state and federal gas taxes, that presents a problem for governments. More people driving EVs means fewer people buying gas and less revenue from the gas tax. That’s why the state of Georgia may simply scrap it in favor of a mileage fee.

