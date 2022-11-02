Read full article on original website
Related
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions odds, picks and predictions
The Green Bay Packers (3-5) visit the Detroit Lions (1-6) Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Packers vs. Lions odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions. This has been a season of misery for both teams. QB Aaron Rodgers...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
Packers Defensive Coordinator Joe Barry on Detroit Lions Offense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Detroit is averaging almost 36 points per game at home.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'We've Got to Get Our Guys Healthy'
A starting offensive line would be a good starting point for improvement on offense, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Memories of Run the Table
In 2016, the Green Bay Packers were 4-6. Aaron Rodgers said he thought they could "run the table." And they did. They're 3-5 headed into Sunday's game at the Detroit Lions.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 9 vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when Matt LaFleur’s team travels to Detroit to play the Lions, an NFC North rival who have lost five straight games. Which team is going to get back in the win column this week?. Here’s how the...
Local radio sports broadcast schedule for Sunday and Monday, Nov. 6-7
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 6 AUTO RACING 3:30 p.m. KCPS-AM (1150) -- NASCAR Sprint Cup Championship (joined in progress) ...
Dan Campbell on D'Andre Swift: 'The plan is to get him in the game' vs. the Packers
The ongoing D’Andre Swift injury saga got a little more clarity on Friday. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell indicated that the plan is for Swift, the team’s erstwhile starting running back, to be in the lineup against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. “The plan is to...
Packers at Lions One of Cheapest Tickets This Week
The Green Bay Packers will play at the Detroit Lions at noon Sunday in what likely will be a split crowd at Ford Field.
Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill, elevate Zylstra brothers from practice squad
The Detroit Lions, as they do every Saturday, made a couple of roster adjustments in advance of Sunday’s home date with the Green Bay Packers. With an opening on the active 53-man roster following the trade of tight end T.J. Hockenson, the Lions signed wide receiver Stanley Berryhill to the active roster from the practice squad.
Comments / 0