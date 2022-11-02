ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

O'Reilly hopes different look to line can boost scoring output

By Lou Korac
Inside The Blues
Inside The Blues
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgMPP_0iwKkH0U00

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly is hoping a new linemate can help get him going.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nEu4n_0iwKkH0U00
Captain Ryan O'Reilly is shouldering a lot of the blame for the Blues' recent five-game losing streak; The center has one goal and is a minus-11 in eight games.

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Off to the worst statistical start to his 14-year NHL career with one goal and a minus-11 in eight games, the Blues captain will have Noel Acciari flanked on his right wing, along with Brayden Schenn when the Blues (3-5-0) look to snap a five-game losing streak when they host the surging New York Islanders (6-4-0), winners of four in a row, on Thursday at Enterprise Center.

"Hopefully we can defend well," O'Reilly said. "Obviously I haven't been doing that a lot this year. Hopefully he can give me a little help there. Hopefully not get scored on.

"I think it's going to be a good fit for us. He's obviously playing great. I think his energy, his physicality, he's making something happen every shift. Its something we hope we can generate. We'll be a hard-working line, hopefully be hard to play against and generate some offense. ... The way he's playing right now. hopefully is something we can feed off of it. Hopefully it sparks something."

So does coach Craig Berube.

"Just trying to find some line combinations," he said. "I think (Acciari's) a heavy player down in the offensive zone and could be a good complement to O'Reilly."

A day after general manager Doug Armstrong addressed the team on its current plight, O'Reilly shouldered a lot of the blame for what has been ailing the Blues, who have been outscored 25-8, during their losing streak.

"I've been absolutely horrible right now," O'Reilly said. "I'm not really doing anything. I'm kind of fighting for my life right now. I've got to fight to stay in this league, I guess, but I've got to do a lot more, leadership-wise, my own play. If I can do that, just that small thing, I think I can make a big difference.

"For myself especially, it's pretty pathetic."

Whether fair or not, this has been O'Reilly's MO since the day he arrived in St. Louis. Heck, he's always shouldered the blame, it seems, wherever he's been, whether it he the Buffalo Sabres in his previous stop or Colorado Avalanche, where his career began.

"He's a leader and he's the captain of our hockey team," Berube said. "That's what he does, but it's on everybody."

Rest assured that O'Reilly and the rest of the team feels at ease that Armstrong expressed his belief in the group that they can get themselves out of their current funk, but they know it has to come down sooner rather than later.

"Oh yeah. I think that's good to hear. I think we know," O'Reilly said. "We've seen it. We saw our game against Edmonton (a 2-0 win Oct. 22). We know what we're capable of. We know we can compete with anyone. It's nice to hear from him that he believes in us. Again, it's on us now. It's on myself mainly. It's time to get something going.

"It's pretty much time to figure it out. I don't want to say too much about it. ... I think Doug's message was clear. This is unacceptable what's going on and he's absolutely right. We all obviously have to look inside and find our own way out of what's going on."

Berube said the message can be good coming from someone else for a change.

"I've seen it before. It's not unusual," he said. "I just think it's good for the team to hear the boss and what he has to say.

"It's a good message. Nothing wrong with it. It's direct, it's the truth. I thought it was a great message."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Zetterlund scores 2, Devils beat Flames 4-3 in OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Fabian Zetterlund scored his second goal of the game 2:38 into overtime and the New Jersey Devils beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Nathan Bastian and Miles Wood each had a goal and an assist as New Jersey won for the ninth time in their last 10. Vitek Vanecek stopped 27 shots to improve to 5-1-0. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary, which finished an eight-game homestand with four consecutive losses. Jacob Markstrom had 31 saves. In the extra period, the Devils went on a power play when Lindholm was sent off for interference. With possession in the Flames’ end, Dougie Hamilton threaded a cross-ice pass to Zetterlund, who sent a one-timer over Markstrom’s shoulder.
NEWARK, NJ
Inside The Blues

(11-3-22) Islanders-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- The Blues will now put the product on the ice that's been working the past couple days after a heart-to-heart with their general manager and on the heels of a five-game losing streak when they host the New York Islanders today at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM). The ...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: MLB Network host predicts St. Louis signs Trea Turner

Greg Amsigner predicted Trea Turner to the Cardinals on 101 ESPN. The Cardinals may be in the market for some big names this offseason as the club prepares to increase their payroll. MLB Network host Greg Amsinger is predicting the club will land Trea Turner. Talking on “The Opening Drive”...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Inside The Blues

Inside The Blues

St Louis County, MO
3
Followers
16
Post
909
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBlues brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the St. Louis Blues.

 https://www.si.com/nhl/blues

Comments / 0

Community Policy