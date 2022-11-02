Detroit Red Wings (6-3-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -248, Red Wings +201; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to end their three-game road slide in a matchup against the...

DETROIT, MI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO