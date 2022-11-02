Read full article on original website
Tony Mowbray admits his team selection 'didn't help' following Sunderland defeat
Nottingham Forest salvage late 2-2 draw against Brentford
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Mathias Jorgensen's own goal in stoppage time saw bottom of the Premier League Nottingham Forest draw 2-2 with Brentford on Saturday. Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa put Brentford on course for a first away win of the season after Morgan Gibbs-White had put Forest in front.
Haaland sends Man City top with late winner against Fulham
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland came off the bench to send 10-man Manchester City to the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday. The Norwegian striker’s injury-time penalty moved City above Arsenal, which plays Chelsea on Sunday.
England's Chilwell to miss World Cup with hamstring injury
LONDON (AP) — England full back Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup after a scan confirmed a “significant” hamstring injury. The Chelsea defender, who was likely fighting for the left-back spot with Luke Shaw, was injured in the team's 2-1 midweek win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.
Jade Carey adds to medal haul at worlds with vault gold
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jade Carey's rebound from Olympic disappointment in her best event ended with a gold medal at the world championships. The 22-year-old American soared to victory in the women's vault final on Saturday, giving her a second trip to the top of the podium at M&S Bank Arena after helping the U.S. women capture the team gold earlier in the meet.
Vines injures leg; Sargent, Carter-Vickers back on field
American left back Sam Vines injured a leg and needed surgery, eliminating him from consideration for the U.S. World Cup roster. Right back Sergiño Dest missed his second straight match for AC Milan with what the club called adductor fatigue earlier in the week.
With World Cup on horizon, Bale comes up big for LAFC
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Even at less than 100%, Gareth Bale can still make a huge impact on a game. The Welsh superstar showed during Saturday's MLS Cup final between Los Angeles Football Club and the Philadelphia Union that he shouldn't be underestimated going into the World Cup.
Osimhen powers another Napoli win; Maldini scores vs. Milan
ROME (AP) — A hat trick last weekend. A goal and an assist this weekend to move atop the Serie A scoring chart. Victor Osimhen put together another strong performance to extend Napoli’s winning streak to nine games in the Italian league with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.
