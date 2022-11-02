Read full article on original website
What Indiana voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot.
Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales faced sharp criticism Thursday as records show he voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another as he unsuccessfully ran for Congress four years ago. Democrats alleged Morales might have committed voter fraud, a claim that comes days ahead of […]
Early voting numbers down in Indiana just a few days out from Election Day
The number of Hoosiers voting early – whether in-person or by mail – is down this fall compared to past elections. The percentage of people who voted early in Indiana has been on the rise for a decade, when you separate out midterm and presidential elections – which is usually a good idea, considering far more people vote in presidential elections.
Morales responds to questions over voting, residency records
INDIANAPOLIS – Republican secretary of state candidate Diego Morales is responding to questions about his voting and residency records. Morales is running against Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer for Indiana secretary of state, the office that oversees elections. Documents obtained through public records requests show Morales voted...
Indiana's US Senate candidates discuss priorities if elected
Polls will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line by 6 p.m., you will be permitted to vote. This election cycle, every voter in Indiana will have the chance to select who represents the Hoosier state in the United States Senate.
VOTE NOW | Which time zone does Indiana belong in?
Hoosiers will turn their clocks back one hour before heading to bed on Saturday night. The time change will reignite a popular debate. Which time zone does the state belong in?. Indiana started observing Daylight Saving Time in April 2006. Before then, most of state was on Indiana Time. Currently,...
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
What it would take to change Indiana Statehouse balance of power
INDIANAPOLIS – In addition to the congressional midterms, there are several Statehouse races on the ballot in Indiana. Elections are being held for Indiana auditor, treasurer and secretary of state, along with most seats in the Indiana General Assembly. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly – that means two-thirds of the seats in […]
Buttigieg and Pence, former Indiana leaders, offer rivaling messages in Michigan
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addressed Vice President Mike Pence’s simultaneous appearance on the campaign trail in Michigan on Friday during the final stretch before Election Day. Pence, who campaigned in Portage for U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Zeeland) and in Charlotte for state Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte), was governor of Indiana while Buttigieg was mayor […] The post Buttigieg and Pence, former Indiana leaders, offer rivaling messages in Michigan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Transgender voters face Voting I.D. obstacles
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Transgender voters across the United States could face disenfranchisement because of voter I.D. laws. Liam Douglas, a Trans-man, is now eligible to vote after complying with Indiana voter I.D. laws and fulfilling his publication requirement; he says it wasn’t cheap nor easy. “It’s been about...
Dollar General Closes Stores In Indiana
3 compete for Indianapolis’ US congressional seat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three candidates for Indiana’s 7th Congressional District have indicated some common ground on some policy issues. Democrat André Carson has represented the district, which consists of most of Marion County, since 2007. He faces challenges from Republican Angela Grabovsky and Libertarian Gavin Maple, both of whom are political newcomers. Carson, Grabovsky and Maple are the only candidates running in the race.
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
Doctor suing Indiana's AG over access to patients' medical records in abortion investigations
INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Caitlin Bernard is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's office over the way he attempted to investigate allegations on abortions. The complaint claims Rokita used "bogus consumer complaints to attempt access to patient medical records" as he investigated two doctors. The filing claims Rokita ignored Indiana...
Vote for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” competition is underway in the Hoosier state!. The competition brings 54 different Indiana-based companies from 43 communities together to find out what the “coolest thing made in Indiana” is. The competition is meant to...
Report shows a widening misalignment between job growth and educational attainment in Indiana post-pandemic
A new report from Ascend Indiana and EmployIndy takes a deeper look at the job market and postsecondary education following the pandemic. Jason Kloth, president, and CEO of Ascend Indiana said there was one key takeaway. “The pandemic rapidly accelerated the demand for degreed talent, while subsequently reducing demand for...
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
Indiana DNR Talks License/Fees Increase
STATEWIDE — You may have noticed that prices for hunting and fishing licenses have increased from last year. You’re not seeing things – it’s real, and here’s why. “In September of 2021, the Natural Resources Commission approved increases to fees for our hunting, fishing, and trapping licenses, as well as a number of commercial licenses and permits,” says Linnea Petercheff, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Licensing/Permitting Supervisor.
Thousands without power across Central Indiana
Wind and downed power lines left thousands of people across Central Indiana without power Saturday afternoon.
Indiana plans to reduce number of academic standards
What’s most important for Indiana students to know? That’s what the Indiana Department of Education will be evaluating for the next seven months as it seeks to reduce the number of standards that the state’s K-12 students are required to learn. The goal is to streamline the content that teachers must cover in an academic year, and thus ensure students have all the essential skills they need for the next grade level, according...
