ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 3

Lori
2d ago

I worry wisconsin increased crime, inflation, Evers desire to be a sanctuary state, student scores declining, influence of teacher union influence on sex and gender education, lack of support for school choice that would help low income children.

Reply
2
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Senate race: Wisconsin's Johnson, Barnes down to the wire

MILWAUKEE - With Election Day less than three days away, Wisconsin's candidates for U.S. Senate are using the time left to fight for your vote. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll found incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson neck and neck with Democratic challenger Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes. It found Johnson two points ahead of Barnes, which is within the margin of error.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

Why full results in Wisconsin after Election Day may take some time

As Wisconsin prepares for midterm elections on Tuesday, clerks are reminding voters that full results are likely to take time, especially with so many people expected to vote absentee. Under Wisconsin law, clerks can’t start processing and counting absentee ballots until polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. If...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting

The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Barnes, Johnson rack up the miles on campaign trails

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Candidates for U.S. Senate racked up the miles on the campaign trail Thursday. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and his “Win for Wisconsin” tour stopped in West Allis, Sheboygan and Oshkosh to encourage people to vote. The lieutenant governor says he’s fighting to help Democrats...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

IN-DEPTH: The Wisconsin attorney general’s race

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - In the race for Wisconsin attorney general, incumbent Josh Kaul, a Democrat, is facing a challenge from Eric Toney, a Republican. Despite having opposing views on a number of issues, they share some common ground -- literally. The one common denominator? Fond du Lac....
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Veterans’ ‘lives are at risk’, Gov. Evers

MADISON — Nearly a half year has passed since Gov. Tony Evers ended the Wisconsin National Guard’s mission assisting overworked staff at the state-run Veterans Home at Union Grove. Things have only gotten worse for the dwindling numbers of veterans still at the troubled facility. Two lawmakers whose...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book: Wisconsin hometown favorites

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News Brhett Vickery visited the We Energies Cookie Book distribution at American Family Field to learn more about tasty recipes from all over Wisconsin. If you are interested in getting the We Energies Cookie Book head over to American Family Field between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
852
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.

 http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy