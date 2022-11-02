Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Closes Location In PennsylvaniaBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?Joel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear oftenRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
Ravens Legend Ed Reed Gives Painful ‘Advice’ to Steelers Fans
Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed wants to help all Pittsburgh Steelers fans going through it amid the team’s 2-6 start to this season. Making a recent appearance on a podcast of The 33rd Team, Reed was asked to give his best advice to Steelers fans. Having played eleven seasons with the AFC North rival Ravens, Reed’s advice was probably far from what the “Steel City” wanted to hear.
FOX Sports
Mayfield unsure how Panthers handle 'looming question' at QB
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield isn’t sure how things will shake out when Sam Darnold’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve closes on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers will then have to make a difficult decision on what to do at quarterback. NFL teams rarely keep...
Former TV star already preparing bid to buy Commanders if Dan Snyder sells
The NFL world was set ablaze Wednesday when Forbes reported Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore a potential sale of the franchise. It’s worth noting this could include a minority stake, but the sheer backlash Snyder is facing suggests a full sale is on the table.
Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
U mad, bro?: Steelers fans have their say on Chase Claypool trade, Najee Harris, criticism of Mike Tomlin
The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out again. They made a trade. Despite being 2-6, head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t making changes to his staff, and the former No. 1 pick running back is struggling and carping about the blocking. So, yeah, I had plenty of material at my disposal...
Koll: Why is Tomlin keeping Matt Canada? Here’s a potential reason…
We all have been wondering what Mike Tomlin is waiting for in moving on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Many theories are out there…I’ll add in another one.
FOX Sports
Impact of Michigan State's violent tunnel incident carries into matchup vs. Illinois
Around 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker addressed the media for a weekly news conference unlike any other during his time in East Lansing. Tucker, whose team was beaten soundly by archrival Michigan last weekend, began by reading from prepared remarks to address the postgame attacks in Ann Arbor — attacks that appeared to portray two groups of Spartans punching and kicking two Wolverines’ defensive backs, with one MSU player swinging his helmet like a weapon.
FOX Sports
Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett learning on the job
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers tried to bring Kenny Pickett along slowly. Let their rookie quarterback learn quietly behind the scenes and out of the spotlight in an effort not to give him too much too soon. So much for that. The future arrived earlier than the Steelers...
If Daniel Snyder sells the Commanders, the RFK Stadium site could be back in play
Will Daniel Snyder actually sell the Washington Commanders? Wednesday’s news of Snyder hiring Bank of America to explore a possible sale shook the NFL world. Washington fans rejoiced while others could be described as cautiously optimistic. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has been all over the Snyder news...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Panthers Injury Report: Eli Apple goes full; La’el Collins still out
The Cincinnati Bengals were back on the practice field Thursday, preparing for their matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Working on a short week, the team had a walkthrough Wednesday, and on Thursday, they went just with helmets and shorts. For the Bengals, cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) was still out of...
We Found Out Where Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce Goes for Kansas City BBQ
One of the most potent offensive weapons in the National Football League, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has been on the receiving end of seven of Patrick Mahomes’s league-leading 20 touchdown passes this season and the chemistry between the two All-Pro playmakers is a huge reason why Kansas City sits atop the AFC West at 5-2.
Ranking the Steelers top 2023 NFL draft needs
Once the 2023 season ends, the Pittsburgh Steelers will have some big decisions to make in terms of the continued rebuilding of this roster. The Steelers pulled off a big trade at the deadline to land an extra high second-round pick which gets us thinking about the team’s draft needs. Here is our ranking of the team’s top NFL draft needs.
Yardbarker
With Steelers LB TJ Watt And S Damontae Kazee Back, There Should Be Room For Optimism With The Defense In 2nd Half Of Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has had to shoulder the burden of the team’s inept offense once again in 2022. At times, the defense has performed to its abilities. Often times though, they have failed to do so. Most notably, the team faced two blowout losses to the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles in the month of October. There are several motivating factors for their disappointing performance, beginning with key injuries to safety, Damontae Kazee , and edge rusher, TJ Watt early in the season.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers player defends OC Matt Canada
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has at least one person coming to his defense. Canada has become public enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh for the team's abysmal offense, but former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke pointed out on Thursday that a lot of the problems go beyond the play-caller.
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
FOX Sports
Seahawks believe successful shift on defense is permanent
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Shelby Harris was in a footrace, which usually is not what the Seattle Seahawks want one of their burly defensive linemen to be doing. In this case, though, that moment of Harris chasing down New York Giants QB Daniel Jones and stopping him from reaching the first down was a perfect example of the effort that’s led an drastic turnaround for the Seahawks defense.
Hall of Fame Punter, Raiders Legend Ray Guy Dead at 72
The Southern Miss alum was selected to seven Pro Bowls in a 14-year NFL career.
