Bears Week 9 Injury Report: Larry Borom Still Out, 3 Key Players Limited

Borom is still dealing with a concussion while a pair of crucial defenders and one offensive lineman did not practice in full.

After a flurry of action at the NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears are now preparing for a Week 9 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Upon returning to the practice field Wednesday, a few new injury updates came to light.

Offensive lineman Larry Borom remains out with a concussion he suffered in Week 7 against the New England Patriots. The 23-year-old did not practice at any point last week, and that trend continued on the first injury report of Week 9 .

Additionally, three key players were limited at Chicago Bears' practice on Wednesday. Defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Kyler Gordon are both dealing with hip ailments. On the offensive side, a back issue limited Teven Jenkins in practice.

Following the departure of Roquan Smith , the Bears will need all hands on deck defensively against a dangerous Dolphins' offense. Missing any combination of Eddie Jackson and Kyler Gordon would increase the chances of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle tearing up the Bears' secondary.

On the offensive front, missing Teven Jenkins would make life more difficult for Justin Fields. While the Chicago Bears have a new weapon in Chase Claypool , Fields must have time to be able to throw to him.