Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Barbra Streisand's Husbands and Lovers Through the Years
Barbra Streisand’s husbands and lovers are straight out of a musical melodrama. The icon's love life has been fascinating fans since the 1960s. The singer and actress is one of the most decorated performers of all time, being the only person to earn Oscar, Emmy, Tony, Grammy, Golden Globe, Cable Ace, National Endowment for the Arts, and Peabody awards (as well as many others), in addition to the Kennedy Center Honor, American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement honor and the Film Society of Lincoln Center Chaplin Award. Whew!
Clayton News Daily
Scout Willis Is a Vision in Red Satin Gown
Scout Willis stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles, CA, on Nov. 3. The event was filled with stars putting on their best looks, but the middle child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore knocked it out of the park. The 31-year-old singer, who released her first album, Scout...
Comments / 0