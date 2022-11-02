Read full article on original website
ESPN
Man United face Europa League playoff despite first Garnacho goal in win over Real Sociedad
Alejandro Garnacho scored his first Manchester United goal but a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad wasn't enough to avoid finishing second in their Europa League group and facing a playoff against a team dropping out of the Champions League. United needed to win by a two-goal margin in San Sebastian...
Last Minute Winner Sends Manchester City To The Top Of The Table
A penalty from Erling Haaland in the fifth minute of additional time won Manchester City the game against Fuham.
BBC
'It's annoying me now' - Antonio bemoans De Gea saves
Michail Antonio is still scratching his head as to how West Ham left Old Trafford with no points on Sunday and praised a stellar performance from Manchester United keeper David de Gea. It's not the first time the Spain goalkeeper has excelled against him, as he explained on the...
CBS Sports
Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed
Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
ESPN
Casemiro 'surprised' by Man United boss Erik ten Hag's winning 'obsession'
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro said he has been surprised by manager Erik Ten Hag's obsession with winning, adding it is a trait he has seen in very few managers. The Brazil midfielder, who joined United from Real Madrid in a deal worth up to £70 million in August, previously played under Zinedine Zidane, Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti at the Spanish side.
SB Nation
Southampton vs. Newcastle - Preview: Drinking Hasenhüttel beer
Newcastle United and the Toon Army will move down south on a rather long trip through the whole of England to face Southampton tomorrow. The Saints await in the confines of St Mary’s Stadium to host some lads that seem to be unstoppable these days when it comes to kicking balls around on top of green-grass fields.
BBC
Leeds 4-3 Bournemouth: What O'Neil said
Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O'Neil, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is difficult. If I look at it factually, I can stand here and tell you we were the better team. We were in complete control. The boys were excellent for large parts but the underlying story is that we don't manage certain moments on the pitch that are unacceptable at this level. You are going to get punished every time. You can play as well as you want and stick to the game plan as well as you want. If you can't defend a basic ball hung up to your back post and you can't lock down a counter-attack it is going to be tough and we get punished.
Aston Villa Vs Manchester United: Premier League Opposition Preview
Manchester United face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday - this is our opposition preview for the match.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona ready to sign Man City's Bernardo Silva in January
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Barcelona aim for January...
Manchester United Keeping Close Eye On Juventus Striker
Manchester United are keeping a close eye on a Juventus talent amid their striker search next summer.
ESPN
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'Not fair' to expect political statements from footballers
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it is "not fair" to expect footballers to make political statements ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Speaking at a ceremony where he received the Freedom of Liverpool award on Thursday, Klopp said he doesn't like the "expectation" put on players. - Stream on...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?
That’s right, the historic home of Liverpool Football Club was home to Everton long before LFC were formed. Mind. Blown. Everton moved to Anfield because they were kicked out of their previous home due to rowdy scenes in a cup win, as they rented the stadium from local brewers, the Orrell Brothers, who then donated it to the local Stanley Hospital.
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
SB Nation
Real Sociedad 0-1 Manchester United: Garnacho scores, but United still go to playoff round
Manchester United defeated Real Soceidad, 1-0, in the final match of the UEFA Europa League group stage on Thursday at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain. Erik ten Hag’s side secured a spot in Europa League playoff round, which determines which teams will play in the Round of 16, as they finished in second place in Group E behind their Basque opponent.
SB Nation
Everton vs Leicester: Opposition Analysis | Back on Home Turf
It’s back to the familiar confines of Goodison Park for Frank Lampard’s Blues this weekend, following their 0-0 away trip to Craven Cottage. Today, Everton play host to Leicester City in the early evening kickoff and will be looking to heap more pain onto former Liverpool boss, Brendan Rodgers.
BBC
Scottish football gossip: Ange Postecoglou, Yuki Kobayashi, Ryan Porteous, Andrew Robertson
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is ready to sell his top players and reinvest in replacements in order to make the team more of a force in Europe. (Herald) Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi, 22, of Vissel Kobe is one of Postecoglou's main targets and a deal is close to being announced by Celtic. (Scottish Sun)
BBC
Scottish football gossip: Celtic, Chris Sutton, Rangers, Kris Boyd, Hibs, Lee Johnson
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says doing better in European football should be his old club's ambition - not just being better than Rangers(Daily Record). Rangers were diabolical in the Champions League but the suggestion Celtic's campaign was a hard luck story is nonsense, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd (Scottish Sun).
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Liverpool striker 'star in the making', says Robbie Fowler
Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler believes striker Darwin Nunez will be a success at the club despite a stuttering start to his Anfield career. The £64m summer buy from Benfica, who was sent off against Crystal Palace in August, has scored seven goals in 15 appearances for the Reds. "We've...
Füllkrug, Khedira some German surprises hoping for World Cup
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Some players are certain to be in Germany’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Only injuries could keep out the likes of Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich. But the start of the Bundesliga has brought some...
