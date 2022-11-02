ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado: What to expect on election night

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42wDr4_0iwKb0PH00

Watch the Oct. 28 episode of "Left Right Center" 20:11

Colorado has turned increasingly blue over the past decade, thanks in part to an influx of college-educated voters in the expanding Denver metropolitan area. Joe Biden decisively won the 2020 presidential election in the state, and Democrats control the governor's seat and the Legislature.

Colorado's top race this November features Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet's quest for a third term against Republican Joe O'Dea, a construction firm owner and first-time candidate. O'Dea is testing whether a Republican can win a U.S. Senate race in Colorado by supporting some abortion rights.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, a wealthy tech entrepreneur and former congressman, seeks a second term against Heidi Ganahl, herself an entrepreneur who as a University of Colorado regent is the only Republican holding statewide office.

Most of Colorado's seats in the U.S. House are viewed as safe for the incumbents, including GOP firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Attention has focused on a new seat, the 8th district, added following the 2020 Census. In that race, GOP state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, who once opposed all abortions but now says she believes in exceptions in cases where the mother's life is endangered, faces Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician and defender of abortion rights. Latino voters comprise nearly 40% of the district, which stretches north of Denver.

Colorado's ballot includes several tax and fiscal measures and a proposal to legalize adult therapeutic use of psilocybin and psilocin, psychoactive compounds in "magic mushrooms."

Democrats hold a large majority in the state House and have a slight edge in the state Senate.

Here's a look at what to expect:

ELECTION NIGHT

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET), but most of Colorado votes by mail. Registered voters are automatically sent a ballot and once returned they can confirm via a state-run website that it's been received by the county clerk's office.

While voters can cast a ballot in person on Election Day, only a small number do. In the 2020 general election, nearly 100% of all ballots cast were sent by mail or delivered to drop boxes and voting centers.

Things happen quickly after the polls close. Because ballots have been flowing into country clerk offices for weeks — and are counted as they arrive — results from a huge chunk of the total vote are released within 90 minutes of polls closing.

HOW COLORADO VOTES

The key counties are along the Front Range, from Fort Collins south to Pueblo. It's where most of the population is. Democrats dominate in Denver and Boulder counties; Republican run up their totals in El Paso, Douglas and Weld counties. For statewide Republican candidates to stay competitive, they have to limit their loss margins in Denver and try to win in the bellwether suburban counties such as Jefferson and Arapahoe. Democrats have done well there recently.

On the Western Slope, GOP candidates tend to do well in Mesa County, home of Grand Junction, as well as the sparsely populated Eastern Plains.

Colorado usually counts about 90 percent of ballots cast on election night. Mail ballots dropped off on Election Day, in drop boxes or at polling places, won't be counted until Wednesday or Thursday. That could delay race calls in the most competitive races.

DECISION NOTES

The AP will count votes and declare winners in 110 contested elections in Colorado, including five statewide races and eight U.S. House races. In the 2020 general election, the AP first reported results at 9:02 p.m. ET and 90% of results at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The AP does not make projections or name apparent or likely winners. Only when the AP is fully confident a race has been won – defined most simply as the moment a trailing candidate no longer has a path to victory – will we make a call. Should a candidate declare victory – or offer a concession – before the AP calls a race, we will cover newsworthy developments in our reporting. In doing so, we will make clear that the AP has not yet declared a winner and explain the reason why we believe the race is too early or too close to call.

The AP may call a statewide or U.S. House race in which the margin between the top two candidates is 0.5% or less, if we determine the lead is too large for a recount to change the outcome. Colorado law provides for mandatory recounts if the gap between the candidates is less than or equal to 0.5% of the leader's vote.

The AP will not call down-ballot races on election night if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 2% or if the leading candidate is within 2% of the 50% runoff threshold. The AP will revisit those races later in the week to confirm there aren't enough outstanding votes left to count that could change the outcome.

Q: WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM THE PRIMARY?

A: Abortion and election security are particularly relevant in Colorado, as reflected in the Republican primaries in June, coming just days after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

In the GOP Senate primary, O'Dea soundly defeated state Rep. Ron Hanks, who opposes abortion in all circumstances.

Republican Tina Peters, the conspiracy-theorist Mesa County elections clerk who's been indicted on charges of tampering with voting equipment and posting data online, sought her party's nomination to run Colorado's elections as secretary of state. Republican primary voters overwhelmingly chose Pam Anderson, a former county clerk who previously led the state clerks' association and defends the state's mail-in elections system. Anderson is now positioned to challenge Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who's helped lead the national fight against 2020 election deniers.

Q: WHAT'S CHANGED SINCE THE PANDEMIC ELECTION OF 2020?

A: Colorado has added ballot drop boxes throughout the state and a system for voters to track their ballots.

Q: WHAT DO TURNOUT AND ADVANCE VOTE LOOK LIKE?

A: Turnout has been trending up in Colorado, and it's typically one of the highest turnout states in the country. In 2018 turnout was 58%; in 2020 it was 77%. Nearly all the vote is advance vote because essentially all voting is done by mail. Votes counted after Election Day trended very slightly more Republican in 2020, by about one half of one percentage point.

Q: WHAT HAPPENS AFTER TUESDAY?

A: Colorado law provides for mandatory recounts if the gap between the candidates is less than or equal to 0.5% of the leader's vote. Candidates also can request recounts within 28 days of an election, but must pay for them.

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Politicians tell big lies to celebrate pot

Our state’s highest-ranking politicians must think misery loves company. Gov. Jared Polis and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper rank among the country’s most enthused advocates of marijuana legalization. Sunday marks the 10-year anniversary of Colorado becoming the first state to legalize recreational pot. State leaders are celebrating...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

BIDLACK | Thankfully, Colorado isn't a 'one mistake' state

My regular reader (Hi Jeff!) will recall that I had the great honor of spending more than 25 years on active duty as an Air Force officer. I started off as a nuclear missile launch officer and ended up spending most of my career teaching political science at the AF Academy here in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Analysts on governor's race, as Polis has double-digit polling lead

Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm election. Others are waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to hear the final pitches from candidates. Analysts on governor’s race, as Polis has double-digit …. Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already turned...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
Westword

Glock-19 Raffle Is Silly, Serious, and Liberals Will Hate It

Jon Caldara, the boisterous frontman for the Independence Institute, a right-leaning Denver-based think tank, is well known for the delight he takes in tweaking liberal sensibilities — and the organization's ongoing "Meat and Heat" raffle, whose prizes include a Glock 19 handgun, a quarter of a hog and an eighth of a steer, is specifically designed to do just that.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

ELECTION 2022 | CU poll shows top Democratic incumbents leading among likely Colorado voters

Top-ticket Democratic incumbents hold double-digit leads over their Republican challengers among likely Colorado voters, a new poll from the University of Colorado Boulder's nonpartisan American Politics Research Lab shows. The annual Colorado Political Climate Survey also found strong support among likely voters for ballot measures to fund free meals for...
COLORADO STATE
coloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Springs Republican Who Said Mail Ballots ‘Create Real Risk for Fraud’ Votes Her Mail Ballot Every Year

Republican Rachel Stovall, who’s running for the state Legislature in El Paso County, answered a conservative Christian voter guide questionnaire by casting doubt on Colorado’s universal mail-in ballot system, saying, “It creates a real risk for fraud.”. Stovall’s concerns about voting via mail ballots, however, apparently don’t...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado as jackpot explodes

DENVER — Although no one won the massive Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, one person in Colorado is waking up $1 million richer. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2. One-million Powerball prizes were won in Colorado, Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CO saw 33% increase in abortions, demand driven by out-of-state patients

Colorado is ranking among the top three of the 50 states for an increase in the number of abortions from April to October this year.A study by the Society of Family Planning found that Colorado saw a 33% increase in abortions - landing behind North Carolina and Kansas for the largest percent increases in abortions.As we've been reporting for months on CBS Colorado - much of the increase in our state, according to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, is driven by women traveling here from out of state for the procedure.  The medical director for Planned Parenthood of the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
81K+
Followers
29K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy