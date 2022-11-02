Read full article on original website
Former ‘Bachelorette’ Emily Maynard’s secret sixth baby has Down syndrome
Emily Maynard secretly gave birth to baby No. 6 in August. The former “Bachelorette” revealed in her 2-month-old son Jones’ Instagram debut on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Down syndrome and spent the first weeks of his life in a neonatal intensive care unit. “SURPRISE! On August 31st, Tyler and I welcomed our sweet son, Jones West Johnson, into the world,” Maynard, 36, captioned family photos with her husband, Tyler Johnson. “During my surgery we learned that he was born with Down Syndrome, and while it was certainly a surprise, we have so much peace in God’s perfect plan and know Jones...
'Bachelorette's’ Emily Maynard welcomes 6th baby, shares newborn’s Down syndrome diagnosis: ‘Biggest blessing'
Emily Maynard, the "Bachelorette" of season 8, revealed that her sixth child was born with Down Syndrome. Maynard opened up about her son's birth for the first time.
'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant With Baby Number Two
Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is pregnant with her second child. The dancer has been open about her journey to conceive baby number two with her 1.1 million Instagram followers for awhile now. As she nears the end of her first trimester, the certified personal trainer says...
Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith announced the birth of their second baby, son Ozzie, on Oct. 21 Mandy Moore is keeping her followers up to date on her postpartum journey. On Tuesday, the actress, 38, revealed on her Instagram Story that she is taking encapsulated pills of her placenta following the birth of her second baby, son Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, last week. The This Is Us star shared a picture of the filled pill bottle with a label reading, "Made by you for you filled with...your placenta and...
Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Son Dawson’s Baby Album: Family Photos
Doting on Dawson! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are loving life with their baby boy since his January 2022 arrival. The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced in July 2021 that their first child was on the way. “Ashley has been a trouper and I love her so much,” the restaurant manager wrote via Instagram at […]
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrei Castravet
It’s a boy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) gave birth to baby No. 2, welcoming her second child — a son — with husband Andrei Castravet. She shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “HE’S HERE!...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Oh baby! Mandy Moore is now a mom of two. The In Real Life singer welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, and revealed their baby boy’s name in an Oct. 21 Instagram post. In the touching post, Moore shared three black-and-white photos of her and Goldsmith with their newborn, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett Goldsmith. See the cutest photos of baby Ozzie here.
A Bachelor Nation success story! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt surprised the world with the news of their marriage — and their former costars couldn’t be happier for them. The “Click Bait” podcast cohost, 36, and the publicist, 25, announced their marriage on Thursday, October 27, sharing a video of their big day via Instagram and YouTube. The duo, who got engaged during the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise last year, shared that they tied the knot in a New York courthouse earlier on Thursday.
Surprise! Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last year. “We decided to get married this morning at the New York Courthouse,” the newlyweds announced via YouTube on Thursday, October 27. The twosome revealed that they will have a full wedding ceremony...
Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'
Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco can't wait for motherhood. The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, "couldn't be happier" with the Ozark star and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is so excited that it's happening," adds the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy." "Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source adds. "She's funny...
Bachelor’s Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles After 2 Years of Dating: ‘All the Right Reasons’
She said yes! Bachelor alum Krystal Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles are engaged after more than two years of dating. “For all the right reasons. ♥️,” Nielson, 35, and Bowles, 28, wrote via a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, October 25, alongside a montage of photos of the sweet proposal, which included snaps of the photographer down on one knee and the former reality star’s sparkly new diamond ring.
Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Christian Huff
Watch: Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2. Sadie Roberston is expanding her family dynasty. The Duck Dynasty star announced that she and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child more than a year after welcoming their daughter Honey James Huff last May. She shares the news...
Cardi B Shares Adorable Photos of Her Son Wave and Hints at Wanting Baby No. 3
Cardi B has babies on the brain! On Sunday, the proud mom shared photos of her and Offset’s 1-year-old son, Wave -- and hinted at wanting another child. “My son so fire….I can’t wait to get business finish [sic] and have my third,” the 30-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.
The Moore-Goldsmith family is now a party of four! The This Is Us star announced that her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith has arrived. Baby number two is Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, and he’s already going by a sweet nickname, Ozzie. He “arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” reads her Instagram post. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓”
Nick Cannon And Model Alyssa Scott Expecting Another Baby After Losing Son Zen
Nick Cannon is about to be a dad. Again. On Wednesday (Oct.26), Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a picture revealing her baby bump. More from VIBE.comNick Cannon Welcomes Tenth Child, Third With Brittany Bell: "Another Blessing!"Nick Cannon Welcomes His Ninth ChildNick Cannon Welcomes His Eighth Child, A Baby Boy With Bre Tiesi The photo also shows her daughter Zeela wearing a matching dress with her mom, along with the caption “with you by my side,” as she stares at her little girl. According to Entertainment Tonight, Nick Cannon is the father of the model’s expected baby, and the...
On Friday, Moore gave birth to her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, a baby boy who they named Oscar Bennett. Along with photos of their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, “Ozzie is here! Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents).”
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: Baby Bump Photo
For her next act, Kaley Cuoco will give birth to a baby girl! The Big Bang Theory star, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her joy — and an adorable early baby bump photo — with her 7.4 million followers. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” the actress wrote alongside a selfie with Tom Pelphrey, 40, the baby’s father and Kaley’s partner. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” Kaley peppered the post with heart emojis and in the photo, her joy was palpable. Tom held up a celebratory slice of cake with a distinctly pink icing center as Kaley wrapped her arm around him while beaming. She wore an oversized blue shirt, while the dad to be rocked a red ball cap and a flannel shirt.
